S.Korean stocks end higher on foreign buying, U.S. recovery hopes

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday as
foreigners raised positions in domestic stocks, with sentiment
aided by optimism around economic recovery in the United States.
The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI closed up 6.25 points, or 0.20%, at
3,120.83, recovering from early declines of as much as 0.34%.
** The S&P 500 and Dow indexes closed at record highs on
Monday after a survey showed activity in the U.S. services
industry reached its highest level on record in March.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 543.4 billion won ($485.40
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics
and internet giant Naver rose 0.70% and
3.05%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem
slid 0.61%.
** LG Electronics gained 3.56% a day after the
company said it will wind down its loss-making mobile division,
as investors expect the announcement will raise corporate value.
** Giant steelmaker POSCO dropped 1.79%,
following a report that the company has begun reviewing how it
might end a joint venture with a firm controlled by the military
in Myanmar.
** The won ended at 1,119.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, up 0.72%.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.4
per dollar, up 0.4%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,119.1.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.11 points to 110.69 in the
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.2 basis points to 1.180%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.068%.
($1 = 1,119.4800 won)
