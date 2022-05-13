S.Korean stocks end higher; post third weekly drop on concerns over economy

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped more than 2% on Friday, after U.S. producer prices in April rose more-than-expected, but the benchmark index posted its third weekly decline due to concerns around policy tightening and economic growth. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 54.16 points, or 2.12%, to close at 2,604.24. For the week, it declined 1.5%

** The firm won triggered more buying from foreign investors in the afternoon, and the Nasdaq futures rising in after-hours also helped, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was worried about slower economic growth for the year ahead, with the country logging a trade deficit and currency markets growing more volatile.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 2.47% and 3.21%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 3.22%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 60.5 billion won ($47.10 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,284.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,288.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,283.7 per dollar, up 0.5% from Thursday, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,283.6.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.54% so far this year, and lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 772.10 million shares. Of the total 928 traded issues, 740 advanced.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 105.65.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 2.909%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 3.225%. ($1 = 1,284.5100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)