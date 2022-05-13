Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-11
64900.00 KRW   -1.22%
S.Korean stocks end higher; post third weekly drop on concerns over economy

05/13/2022 | 02:55am EDT
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped more than 2% on Friday, after U.S. producer prices in April rose more-than-expected, but the benchmark index posted its third weekly decline due to concerns around policy tightening and economic growth. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 54.16 points, or 2.12%, to close at 2,604.24. For the week, it declined 1.5%

** The firm won triggered more buying from foreign investors in the afternoon, and the Nasdaq futures rising in after-hours also helped, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was worried about slower economic growth for the year ahead, with the country logging a trade deficit and currency markets growing more volatile.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 2.47% and 3.21%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 3.22%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 60.5 billion won ($47.10 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,284.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous close at 1,288.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,283.7 per dollar, up 0.5% from Thursday, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,283.6.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.54% so far this year, and lost 7.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 772.10 million shares. Of the total 928 traded issues, 740 advanced.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 105.65.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis points to 2.909%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 3.225%. ($1 = 1,284.5100 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAISHIN SECURITIES CO. LTD. -0.62% 16000 End-of-day quote.-14.21%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 2.06% 2604.04 Real-time Quote.-14.28%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.89% 388000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.06% 11370.96 Real-time Quote.-27.36%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.22% 64900 End-of-day quote.-17.11%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.36% 109000 End-of-day quote.-16.79%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 322 413 B 250 B 250 B
Net income 2022 46 972 B 36,5 B 36,5 B
Net cash 2022 120 225 B 93,4 B 93,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,95x
Yield 2022 2,23%
Capitalization 434 755 B 338 B 338 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 64 900,00 KRW
Average target price 96 717,95 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.11%337 645
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-7.37%810
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.31%584
JNTC CO., LTD.-22.06%274
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-31.51%251
UNIDEVICE AG-40.46%17