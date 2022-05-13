S.Korean stocks end higher; post third weekly drop on concerns over economy

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares jumped more than 2% on Friday, after
U.S. producer prices in April rose more-than-expected, but the
benchmark index posted its third weekly decline due to concerns
around policy tightening and economic growth.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 54.16 points, or 2.12%, to
close at 2,604.24. For the week, it declined 1.5%
** The firm won triggered more buying from foreign investors in
the afternoon, and the Nasdaq futures rising in after-hours also
helped, said Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
** South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was worried
about slower economic growth for the year ahead, with the
country logging a trade deficit and currency markets growing
more volatile.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
and peer SK Hynix rose 2.47% and 3.21%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
gained 3.22%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 60.5 billion won ($47.10
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,284.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.34% higher than its previous
close at 1,288.6.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,283.7 per
dollar, up 0.5% from Thursday, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract was quoted at
1,283.6.
** The KOSPI has fallen 12.54% so far this year, and lost 7.2%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume was 772.10 million shares. Of the total
928 traded issues, 740 advanced.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.03 points to 105.65.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8
basis points to 2.909%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 5.8 basis points to 3.225%.
($1 = 1,284.5100 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)