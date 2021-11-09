S.Korean stocks end little changed, U.S. inflation data in focus

* KOSPI little changed, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, despite record
closing highs on Wall Street, as traders stayed cautious ahead
of the inflation data from the United States. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.26 points, or
0.08%, at 2,962.46, snapping two straight sessions of declines.
It slid 0.31% on Monday.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics fell 0.14%, while peer SK Hynix
and platform company Naver rose 1.40%
and 2.33%, respectively.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 137.8 billion won ($116.59
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Weighing on the sentiment was a dire shortage of urea
solution - material used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut
emissions, threatening to stall commercial transport and
industries.
** The won ended at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.50% higher than its previous
close at 1,183.1.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.0
per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,177.7.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 108.80.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
4.7 basis points to 1.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.296%.
($1 = 1,181.8900 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)