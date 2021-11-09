Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
S.Korean stocks end little changed, U.S. inflation data in focus

11/09/2021 | 02:11am EST
* KOSPI little changed, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, despite record closing highs on Wall Street, as traders stayed cautious ahead of the inflation data from the United States. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 2.26 points, or 0.08%, at 2,962.46, snapping two straight sessions of declines. It slid 0.31% on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.14%, while peer SK Hynix and platform company Naver rose 1.40% and 2.33%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 137.8 billion won ($116.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Weighing on the sentiment was a dire shortage of urea solution - material used in diesel vehicles and factories to cut emissions, threatening to stall commercial transport and industries.

** The won ended at 1,177.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.50% higher than its previous close at 1,183.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,177.0 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,177.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 points to 108.80.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 1.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 2.296%. ($1 = 1,181.8900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.91% 771000 End-of-day quote.-6.43%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.61% 408000 End-of-day quote.39.49%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.57% 70600 End-of-day quote.-12.84%
SK HYNIX INC. 0.47% 107500 End-of-day quote.-9.28%
Financials
Sales 2021 276 605 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2021 39 762 B 33,7 B 33,7 B
Net cash 2021 107 986 B 91,6 B 91,6 B
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 475 366 B 403 B 403 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 70 600,00 KRW
Average target price 96 625,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.84%402 515
APPLE INC.13.38%2 481 960
XIAOMI CORPORATION-38.70%65 458
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD17.98%22 726
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.08%18 626
HTC CORPORATION150.41%2 057