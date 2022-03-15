S.Korean stocks end near 7-week low on Fed rate hike expectations, China COVID worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday to their lowest close
in nearly seven weeks, as investors fretted over the prospects
of U.S. rate hikes and further pandemic-fuelled supply chain
disruptions in China. The Korean won was nearly unchanged, while
the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 24.12 points, or
0.91%, at 2,621.53, the lowest since Jan. 27 and extending its
losses to a third session.
** Technology heavyweights led the declines, tracking the
Nasdaq's 2% slump overnight. Chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix fell 1% and 3.02%,
respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
slid 1.1%.
** Investors' focus is on this week's Federal Reserve
meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise interest
rates for the first time in three years on Wednesday in an
effort to tame the red-hot inflation.
** Further dampening risk appetite, multiple Chinese cities
including tech hub Shenzhen have tightened COVID restrictions,
forcing companies from Apple supplier Foxconn to
automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend
some operations.
** Meanwhile, no apparent progress was seen even as Russian
and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks, adding
to the nervousness in markets.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 673.8 billion won ($542.13
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,242.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, just 0.04% lower than its
previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,242.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month
contract was quoted at 1,243.1.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 108.10.
** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to
2.765%.
($1 = 1,242.8800 won)
