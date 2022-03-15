S.Korean stocks end near 7-week low on Fed rate hike expectations, China COVID worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won flat versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday to their lowest close in nearly seven weeks, as investors fretted over the prospects of U.S. rate hikes and further pandemic-fuelled supply chain disruptions in China. The Korean won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 24.12 points, or 0.91%, at 2,621.53, the lowest since Jan. 27 and extending its losses to a third session.

** Technology heavyweights led the declines, tracking the Nasdaq's 2% slump overnight. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1% and 3.02%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.1%.

** Investors' focus is on this week's Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years on Wednesday in an effort to tame the red-hot inflation.

** Further dampening risk appetite, multiple Chinese cities including tech hub Shenzhen have tightened COVID restrictions, forcing companies from Apple supplier Foxconn to automakers Toyota and Volkswagen to suspend some operations.

** Meanwhile, no apparent progress was seen even as Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks, adding to the nervousness in markets.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 673.8 billion won ($542.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,242.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, just 0.04% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,242.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,243.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 108.10.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 2.765%. ($1 = 1,242.8800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)