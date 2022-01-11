S.Korean stocks end unchanged ahead of Powell hearing

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, as cautions investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Powell's nomination hearing and U.S. inflation data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 0.66 points, or 0.02%, at 2,927.38, recovering from earlier losses of as much as 0.58%.

** Investors will look out for clues to the timing of expected policy tightening when Powell makes his appearance before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.

** U.S. December consumer inflation data is expected on Wednesday, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, boosting the case for interest rates to rise sooner rather than later.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is scheduled to hold its monetary policy meeting on Friday.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.15% and 2.81%, respectively, while LG Chem added 3.38%.

** South Korean exports jumped 24.4% year-on-year in Jan. 1-10 period, data showed, supported by strong demand in semiconductors, petrochemical goods and cars.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 487.9 billion won ($408.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Days before pricing its $10.7 billion IPO, battery maker LG Energy Solution forecast its market share to overtake main rival CATL and said it was aiming for a double-digit operating margin.

** The won ended at 1,194.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading, one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 108.32.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 2.036%. ($1 = 1,195.2900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)