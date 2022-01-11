S.Korean stocks end unchanged ahead of Powell hearing

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, as cautions
investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Powell's nomination
hearing and U.S. inflation data. The Korean won strengthened,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 0.66 points, or
0.02%, at 2,927.38, recovering from earlier losses of as much as
0.58%.
** Investors will look out for clues to the timing of
expected policy tightening when Powell makes his appearance
before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.
** U.S. December consumer inflation data is expected on
Wednesday, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a
year-on-year basis, boosting the case for interest rates to rise
sooner rather than later.
** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is scheduled to hold its
monetary policy meeting on Friday.
** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics
and SK Hynix rose 1.15% and 2.81%,
respectively, while LG Chem added 3.38%.
** South Korean exports jumped 24.4% year-on-year in Jan.
1-10 period, data showed, supported by strong demand in
semiconductors, petrochemical goods and cars.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 487.9 billion won ($408.19
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** Days before pricing its $10.7 billion IPO, battery maker
LG Energy Solution forecast its market share to overtake main
rival CATL and said it was aiming for a double-digit operating
margin.
** The won ended at 1,194.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.37% higher than its previous
close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at
1,195.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading, one-month
contract was quoted at 1,194.8.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 108.32.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
2.5 basis points to 2.036%.
($1 = 1,195.2900 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)