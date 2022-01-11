Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks end unchanged ahead of Powell hearing

01/11/2022 | 02:10am EST
* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended flat on Tuesday, as cautions investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Powell's nomination hearing and U.S. inflation data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 0.66 points, or 0.02%, at 2,927.38, recovering from earlier losses of as much as 0.58%.

** Investors will look out for clues to the timing of expected policy tightening when Powell makes his appearance before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.

** U.S. December consumer inflation data is expected on Wednesday, with headline CPI seen coming in at a red-hot 7% on a year-on-year basis, boosting the case for interest rates to rise sooner rather than later.

** Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea is scheduled to hold its monetary policy meeting on Friday.

** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.15% and 2.81%, respectively, while LG Chem added 3.38%.

** South Korean exports jumped 24.4% year-on-year in Jan. 1-10 period, data showed, supported by strong demand in semiconductors, petrochemical goods and cars.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 487.9 billion won ($408.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Days before pricing its $10.7 billion IPO, battery maker LG Energy Solution forecast its market share to overtake main rival CATL and said it was aiming for a double-digit operating margin.

** The won ended at 1,194.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.37% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.0, while in non-deliverable forward trading, one-month contract was quoted at 1,194.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.06 point to 108.32.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 2.036%. ($1 = 1,195.2900 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.08% 2925.69 Real-time Quote.-1.78%
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.25% 710000 End-of-day quote.15.45%
LG CORP. -0.98% 80800 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
NAVER CORPORATION -0.89% 335000 End-of-day quote.-11.49%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.38% 78000 End-of-day quote.-0.38%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.97% 124500 End-of-day quote.-4.96%
Financials
Sales 2021 278 981 B 234 B 234 B
Net income 2021 39 474 B 33,0 B 33,0 B
Net cash 2021 108 405 B 90,7 B 90,7 B
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 523 986 B 437 B 439 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 78 000,00 KRW
Average target price 100 948,72 KRW
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.38%436 942
HTC CORPORATION-6.13%2 355
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.80%727
JNTC CO., LTD.-3.96%346
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-0.20%318
UNIDEVICE AG-1.16%29