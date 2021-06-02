S.Korean stocks extend rally; U.S. jobs data in focus

* KOSPI edges up, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday,
extending their rally to a fourth day, but a selloff from
institutional investors trimmed early gains driven by upbeat
U.S. manufacturing data. The won weakened, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
** The KOSPI closed up 2.36 points, or 0.07%, at
3,224.23. It had risen as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.
** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics
rose 0.25%, while battery maker LG Chem
and internet giant Naver fell 2.18% and 1.09%,
respectively.
** South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more
than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual
monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low
base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices.
** Investor focus shifted to U.S. payrolls data due on
Friday, after manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up
demand in a reopening economy boosted orders.
** "Investors were seen taking a wait-and-see stance ahead
of the U.S. jobs data release as it may raise uncertainties over
monetary policy if data reaffirms strong recovery," said Lee
Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.4 billion won ($29.09
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended at 1,113.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.66% lower than its previous
close at 1,105.9.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.6
per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,113.2.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.78.
** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to
2.199%.
($1 = 1,113.6400 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)