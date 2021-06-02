Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks extend rally; U.S. jobs data in focus

06/02/2021 | 03:09am EDT
* KOSPI edges up, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, extending their rally to a fourth day, but a selloff from institutional investors trimmed early gains driven by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 2.36 points, or 0.07%, at 3,224.23. It had risen as much as 0.6% earlier in the session.

** Among heavyweights, chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.25%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver fell 2.18% and 1.09%, respectively.

** South Korea's consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices.

** Investor focus shifted to U.S. payrolls data due on Friday, after manufacturing activity picked up in May as pent-up demand in a reopening economy boosted orders.

** "Investors were seen taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. jobs data release as it may raise uncertainties over monetary policy if data reaffirms strong recovery," said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 32.4 billion won ($29.09 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,113.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.66% lower than its previous close at 1,105.9.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,113.6 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,113.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.78.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.199%. ($1 = 1,113.6400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.56% 819000 End-of-day quote.-0.61%
NAVER CORPORATION 1.26% 362500 End-of-day quote.23.93%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.50% 80500 End-of-day quote.-0.62%
SK HYNIX INC. 1.60% 127000 End-of-day quote.7.17%
Financials
Sales 2021 267 550 B 241 B 241 B
Net income 2021 36 228 B 32,6 B 32,6 B
Net cash 2021 113 626 B 102 B 102 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 541 317 B 489 B 488 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 105 837,84 KRW
Last Close Price 80 600,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-0.62%489 159
HTC CORPORATION20.49%1 106
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-26.62%827
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-11.98%657
JNTC CO., LTD.-16.52%500
UNIDEVICE AG-5.74%42