  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
S.Korean stocks extend weekly decline to three, U.S. jobs data in focus

10/08/2021 | 03:08am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets after Chinese markets returned from holiday and ahead of the key U.S. jobs data due later in the day. The won hit its lowest close in nearly 15 months, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The KOSPI closed 3.16 points, or 0.11%, lower at 2,956.30, following a 1.76% gain on Thursday. It fell 2.08% on a weekly basis, extending the declines to a third straight week.

** Tech heavyweights drove the benchmark decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 0.14% and 1.78%, respectively. Platform company Naver also fell 1.27%.

** Samsung said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit likely rose to a three-year high on rising memory chip prices and display sales.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 48.7 billion won ($40.75 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** China markets resumed trading after a week-long holiday amid worries about the indebted China Evergrande Group and the impact of power shortage that has spread across the country.

** Market participants await U.S. jobs data as it may give fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank will likely stand pat on Tuesday but set the stage for a rate hike next month to follow the August rise, a Reuters poll showed.

** The won ended at 1,194.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% lower than its previous close and the lowest since July 28, 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.03.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.371%. ($1 = 1,195.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.81% 737000 End-of-day quote.-10.56%
NAVER CORPORATION 5.50% 393500 End-of-day quote.34.53%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.42% 71600 End-of-day quote.-11.60%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.83% 95700 End-of-day quote.-19.24%
Financials
Sales 2021 276 437 B 231 B 231 B
Net income 2021 39 495 B 33,1 B 33,1 B
Net cash 2021 110 055 B 92,1 B 92,1 B
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 481 418 B 405 B 403 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 71 600,00 KRW
Average target price 101 025,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.60%404 515
HTC CORPORATION16.91%1 021
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-41.91%620
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-25.49%556
JNTC CO., LTD.-28.78%384
UNIDEVICE AG-13.11%37