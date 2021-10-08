S.Korean stocks extend weekly decline to three, U.S. jobs data in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Friday as investors refrained from making big bets after Chinese markets returned from holiday and ahead of the key U.S. jobs data due later in the day. The won hit its lowest close in nearly 15 months, while the benchmark bond yield also fell.

** The KOSPI closed 3.16 points, or 0.11%, lower at 2,956.30, following a 1.76% gain on Thursday. It fell 2.08% on a weekly basis, extending the declines to a third straight week.

** Tech heavyweights drove the benchmark decline, with chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling 0.14% and 1.78%, respectively. Platform company Naver also fell 1.27%.

** Samsung said on Friday its third-quarter operating profit likely rose to a three-year high on rising memory chip prices and display sales.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 48.7 billion won ($40.75 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** China markets resumed trading after a week-long holiday amid worries about the indebted China Evergrande Group and the impact of power shortage that has spread across the country.

** Market participants await U.S. jobs data as it may give fresh insight into the timing of Federal Reserve tapering.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's central bank will likely stand pat on Tuesday but set the stage for a rate hike next month to follow the August rise, a Reuters poll showed.

** The won ended at 1,194.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.35% lower than its previous close and the lowest since July 28, 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,195.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.6.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 109.03.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 2.371%. ($1 = 1,195.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)