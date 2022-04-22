Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-20
67700.00 KRW   +0.45%
03:03aS.Korean stocks fall after Fed chair's views; won hits 2-yr low
RE
04/21Samsung Heavy Industries to Sell Four Drill Ships to Private Equity Fund for $840 Million
MT
04/21South Korean Stocks Rise as Investors Focus on Large-Cap Chip Stocks; LG Electronics Adds 1%
MT
S.Korean stocks fall after Fed chair's views; won hits 2-yr low

04/22/2022 | 03:03am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits two-year low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Friday, weighed by fears of aggressive U.S. monetary tightening. The won hit a two-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 23.50 points, or 0.86%, to 2,704.71.

** But the index rose 0.32% for the week, after two straight weekly losses.

** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the central bank meets on May 3-4.

** Worries deepened over the U.S. monetary tightening and hopes of inflation peaking out faded, while losses were also capped by Chinese stocks' rebound, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** South Korea's economic growth likely slowed significantly in the first quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 slammed the brakes on consumer spending, a Reuters poll found.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.03% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.21%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.11%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 155.5 billion won ($125.46 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,239.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close, after hitting the lowest level since March 24, 2020 at 1245.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,239.4 per dollar, up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,239.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 points to 105.21 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 2.982%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.341%. ($1 = 1,239.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
