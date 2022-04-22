S.Korean stocks fall after Fed chair's views; won hits 2-yr low

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Friday, weighed by fears of aggressive U.S. monetary tightening. The won hit a two-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 23.50 points, or 0.86%, to 2,704.71.

** But the index rose 0.32% for the week, after two straight weekly losses.

** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the central bank meets on May 3-4.

** Worries deepened over the U.S. monetary tightening and hopes of inflation peaking out faded, while losses were also capped by Chinese stocks' rebound, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** South Korea's economic growth likely slowed significantly in the first quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 slammed the brakes on consumer spending, a Reuters poll found.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.03% and peer SK Hynix dropped 2.21%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.11%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 155.5 billion won ($125.46 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,239.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its previous close, after hitting the lowest level since March 24, 2020 at 1245.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,239.4 per dollar, up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,239.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 points to 105.21 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 2.982%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.341%. ($1 = 1,239.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)