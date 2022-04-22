S.Korean stocks fall after Fed chair's views; won hits 2-yr low

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won hits two-year low against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed lower on Friday, weighed by
fears of aggressive U.S. monetary tightening. The won hit a
two-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 23.50 points, or
0.86%, to 2,704.71.
** But the index rose 0.32% for the week, after two straight
weekly losses.
** Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-point
interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the central
bank meets on May 3-4.
** Worries deepened over the U.S. monetary tightening and
hopes of inflation peaking out faded, while losses were also
capped by Chinese stocks' rebound, said Daishin Securities'
analyst Lee Kyoung-min.
** South Korea's economic growth likely slowed significantly
in the first quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the
spread of COVID-19 slammed the brakes on consumer spending, a
Reuters poll found.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung
Electronics fell 1.03% and peer SK Hynix
dropped 2.21%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution
lost 0.11%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 155.5 billion won ($125.46
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won closed trading at 1,239.1 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.01% lower than its
previous close, after hitting the lowest level since March 24,
2020 at 1245.4.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,239.4
per dollar, up 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract was quoted at 1,239.0.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.13 points to 105.21 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
6.2 basis points to 2.982%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 5.1 basis points to 3.341%.
($1 = 1,239.4400 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)