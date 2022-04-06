Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-04
69200 KRW   -0.14%
03:10aS.Korean stocks fall on Fed tightening fears
RE
04/05China’s PC Monitor Shipments Seen Falling 1.4% in 2022
MT
04/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Twitter, Exxon, Nissan, KKR, Block...
S.Korean stocks fall on Fed tightening fears

04/06/2022 | 03:10am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised fears of aggressive monetary tightening. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.17 points, or 0.88%, at 2,735.03, marking the biggest daily fall since March 15.

** Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as needed.

** After her comments, worries grew that minutes of the Fed's last meeting may turn out to be much more hawkish than expected, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. Release of the minutes is scheduled later in the day.

** Investors were also waiting to see how a fresh round of Western sanctions on Russia would play out. The United States and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White House said.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.01% and peer SK Hynix dropped 3.00%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.00%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 578.5 billion won ($474.93 million) worth of shares on the main board, marking the biggest daily sell-off in three weeks.

** The won closed trading at 1,218.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.46% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,218.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,218.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.27 point to 105.25 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 9.5 basis points to 2.972%, the highest since December 2013, while the benchmark 10-year yield was up 8.0 basis points at 3.160%, after hitting its highest since June 2014. ($1 = 1,218.0800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 2.39% 449000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.14% 69200 End-of-day quote.-11.62%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.43% 116500 End-of-day quote.-11.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 315 760 B 259 B 259 B
Net income 2022 46 889 B 38,5 B 38,5 B
Net cash 2022 122 669 B 101 B 101 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,65x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 464 622 B 382 B 382 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 69 200,00 KRW
Average target price 101 025,64 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Executive Director
Hark-Kyu Park Co-President & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.62%381 742
APPLE INC.-1.41%2 856 881
XIAOMI CORPORATION-25.71%44 413
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-37.08%15 932
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.80%12 098
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-19.85%1 111