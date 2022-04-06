S.Korean stocks fall on Fed tightening fears

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, April 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as hawkish comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised fears of aggressive
monetary tightening. The Korean won weakened, while the
benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 24.17 points, or
0.88%, at 2,735.03, marking the biggest daily fall since March
15.
** Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected a
combination of interest rate increases and a rapid balance sheet
runoff to bring U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral
position" later this year, with further tightening to follow as
needed.
** After her comments, worries grew that minutes of the
Fed's last meeting may turn out to be much more hawkish than
expected, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
Release of the minutes is scheduled later in the day.
** Investors were also waiting to see how a fresh round of
Western sanctions on Russia would play out. The United States
and its allies will on Wednesday impose new sanctions on Russian
banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia, the White
House said.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 1.01% and peer SK Hynix dropped
3.00%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost
1.00%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 578.5 billion won
($474.93 million) worth of shares on the main board, marking the
biggest daily sell-off in three weeks.
** The won closed trading at 1,218.3 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.46% lower than its
previous close.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at
1,218.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,218.4.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.27 point to 105.25 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
9.5 basis points to 2.972%, the highest since December 2013,
while the benchmark 10-year yield was up 8.0 basis points at
3.160%, after hitting its highest since June 2014.
($1 = 1,218.0800 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)