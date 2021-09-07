S.Korean stocks fall on tech sell-off, U.S. tapering uncertainty

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by tech heavyweights, with investors refraining from making big bets on uncertainties about the tapering of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchase programme. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 15.91 points, or 0.50%, at 3,187.42.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.55% and 1.42%, respectively, while portal web operator Naver and mobile messenger app operator Kakao dropped 2.09% and 0.96%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 327.2 billion won ($282.42 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "Foreign investment in (KOSPI) stocks seem to be volatile ahead of the expiry of front-end KOSPI futures and options," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August, thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts.

** The won ended at 1,157.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,156.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,158.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.461%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.968%. ($1 = 1,158.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)