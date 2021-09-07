S.Korean stocks fall on tech sell-off, U.S. tapering uncertainty

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by tech
heavyweights, with investors refraining from making big bets on
uncertainties about the tapering of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond
purchase programme. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield
weakened.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 15.91 points, or
0.50%, at 3,187.42.
** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix
fell 1.55% and 1.42%, respectively, while portal web
operator Naver and mobile messenger app operator
Kakao dropped 2.09% and 0.96%, respectively.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 327.2 billion won ($282.42
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** "Foreign investment in (KOSPI) stocks seem to be volatile
ahead of the expiry of front-end KOSPI futures and options,"
said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.
** China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in
August, thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the
pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates
its way through headwinds from several fronts.
** The won ended at 1,157.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its previous
close at 1,156.5.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.9
per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,158.1.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.36.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.1 basis points to 1.461%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.968%.
($1 = 1,158.5700 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)