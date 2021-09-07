Log in
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
S.Korean stocks fall on tech sell-off, U.S. tapering uncertainty

09/07/2021 | 03:12am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by tech heavyweights, with investors refraining from making big bets on uncertainties about the tapering of U.S. Federal Reserve's bond purchase programme. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 15.91 points, or 0.50%, at 3,187.42.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.55% and 1.42%, respectively, while portal web operator Naver and mobile messenger app operator Kakao dropped 2.09% and 0.96%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 327.2 billion won ($282.42 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "Foreign investment in (KOSPI) stocks seem to be volatile ahead of the expiry of front-end KOSPI futures and options," said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** China's exports unexpectedly grew at a faster pace in August, thanks to solid global demand, helping take some of the pressure off the world's second-biggest economy as it navigates its way through headwinds from several fronts.

** The won ended at 1,157.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,156.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.9 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,158.1.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.36.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.461%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.968%. ($1 = 1,158.5700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KAKAO CORP. -0.64% 155500 End-of-day quote.99.61%
LG CHEM, LTD. 3.45% 750000 End-of-day quote.-8.98%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.33% 454000 End-of-day quote.55.21%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.91% 77300 End-of-day quote.-4.57%
SK HYNIX INC. -0.93% 106000 End-of-day quote.-10.55%
Financials
Sales 2021 274 069 B 237 B 237 B
Net income 2021 38 932 B 33,6 B 33,6 B
Net cash 2021 110 313 B 95,3 B 95,3 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 520 712 B 450 B 450 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 77 300,00 KRW
Average target price 102 027,03 KRW
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.57%450 042
HTC CORPORATION14.80%1 067
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-33.11%758
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-6.75%696
JNTC CO., LTD.-18.87%467
UNIDEVICE AG-18.03%36