S.Korean stocks post worst week since Feb on surging virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Friday to mark their worst week
since late February on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections.
The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI fell 34.73 points, or 1.07%, to
3,217.95 by 0630 GMT. It fell about 2% for the week.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.63% and peer SK Hynix dropped
1.65%, while LG Chem lost 3.03% and Naver
declined 1.54%.
** Some investors are going back to safe-haven assets and away
from emerging markets as virus cases are spiking, said Lee
Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the
highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two
weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new
COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day
running.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,333.7 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,149.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.36% lower than its previous
close at 1,145.0.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.5 per
dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,149.6.
** The KOSPI has risen 11.99% so far this year, and gained 2.8%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 1,292.42 million shares. Of the total traded issues
of 912, the number of advancing shares was 149.
** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6
basis points to 1.375%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.8 basis points to 2.032%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)