    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks post worst week since Feb on surging virus cases

07/09/2021 | 03:14am EDT
* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday to mark their worst week since late February on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 34.73 points, or 1.07%, to 3,217.95 by 0630 GMT. It fell about 2% for the week.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.63% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.65%, while LG Chem lost 3.03% and Naver declined 1.54%.

** Some investors are going back to safe-haven assets and away from emerging markets as virus cases are spiking, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. ** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,333.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,149.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36% lower than its previous close at 1,145.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.99% so far this year, and gained 2.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,292.42 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 149.

** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.375%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.032%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LG CHEM, LTD. -1.49% 859000 End-of-day quote.4.25%
NAVER CORPORATION 1.08% 422000 End-of-day quote.44.27%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.11% 79900 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.62% 121500 End-of-day quote.2.53%
Financials
Sales 2021 270 479 B 236 B 236 B
Net income 2021 37 968 B 33,1 B 33,1 B
Net cash 2021 113 534 B 98,9 B 98,9 B
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 536 809 B 467 B 468 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 79 900,00 KRW
Average target price 105 315,79 KRW
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.36%486 722
HTC CORPORATION23.41%1 188
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.33%811
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-15.44%717
JNTC CO., LTD.-15.30%511
UNIDEVICE AG-9.02%41