S.Korean stocks post worst week since Feb on surging virus cases

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday to mark their worst week since late February on concerns over rising COVID-19 infections. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 34.73 points, or 1.07%, to 3,217.95 by 0630 GMT. It fell about 2% for the week.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.63% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.65%, while LG Chem lost 3.03% and Naver declined 1.54%.

** Some investors are going back to safe-haven assets and away from emerging markets as virus cases are spiking, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. ** South Korea will raise anti-coronavirus restrictions to the highest level in Seoul and some neighbouring regions for two weeks from Monday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said, after new COVID-19 cases climbed to a daily record for the second day running.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 1,333.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,149.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.36% lower than its previous close at 1,145.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.99% so far this year, and gained 2.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,292.42 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 149.

** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.375%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 2.032%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)