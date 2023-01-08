S.Korean stocks rally on U.S. payrolls boost; bonds, currency jump

*
KOSPI eyes best day in nearly two months
*
Korean won hits highest level in seven months
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield drops
SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares, treasury bonds and currency rallied
on Monday as investors cheered U.S. employment data that
supported expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary
tightening to slow.
** The U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December,
data showed on Friday, but the annual gain of wages slowed to
the weakest since August 2021, providing a relief on the
inflation side.
** "The Fed's focus is on wages and the data suggested a
positive sign of weakening inflation pressure," said Kim
Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 46.42 points, or 2.03%,
to 2,336.39 as of 0130 GMT, hitting the highest intraday level
since Dec. 22, 2022.
** The KOSPI was set to extend its gaining streak to a
fourth straight session and eyed its biggest daily percentage
rise since Nov. 11, 2022.
** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose
2.20%, peer SK Hynix gained 1.93%, and battery maker
LG Energy Solution added 3.04%. Nearly 800 shares
advanced among 933 traded issues.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 235.1 billion
won ($188.15 million).
** The won was quoted 1.54% higher at 1,249.4 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform, after hitting the
strongest level since June 3, 2022 at 1,246.8.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds jumped 0.36 points to 104.09.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 9.9 basis points to 3.582% and the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 10.1 basis points to 3.472%, hitting their lowest
levels since mid-December 2022.
($1 = 1,249.5100 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)