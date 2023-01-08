Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-05
59000.00 KRW   +1.37%
01/08Apple Taps China’s BOE for iPhone 15 Displays
MT
01/08S.Korean stocks rally on U.S. payrolls boost; bonds, currency jump
RE
01/06Tech Up on Strong Jobs Data -- Tech Roundup
DJ
S.Korean stocks rally on U.S. payrolls boost; bonds, currency jump

01/08/2023 | 09:07pm EST
*

KOSPI eyes best day in nearly two months

*

Korean won hits highest level in seven months

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield drops

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares, treasury bonds and currency rallied on Monday as investors cheered U.S. employment data that supported expectations for the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening to slow.

** The U.S. economy added jobs at a solid clip in December, data showed on Friday, but the annual gain of wages slowed to the weakest since August 2021, providing a relief on the inflation side.

** "The Fed's focus is on wages and the data suggested a positive sign of weakening inflation pressure," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 46.42 points, or 2.03%, to 2,336.39 as of 0130 GMT, hitting the highest intraday level since Dec. 22, 2022.

** The KOSPI was set to extend its gaining streak to a fourth straight session and eyed its biggest daily percentage rise since Nov. 11, 2022.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.20%, peer SK Hynix gained 1.93%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution added 3.04%. Nearly 800 shares advanced among 933 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 235.1 billion won ($188.15 million).

** The won was quoted 1.54% higher at 1,249.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after hitting the strongest level since June 3, 2022 at 1,246.8.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.36 points to 104.09.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 9.9 basis points to 3.582% and the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 10.1 basis points to 3.472%, hitting their lowest levels since mid-December 2022. ($1 = 1,249.5100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
