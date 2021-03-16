S.Korean stocks rebound on Wall Street boost, bond yields slip

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as Samsung Electronics and other blue-chip tech stocks tracked Wall Street peers higher on hopes for an economic recovery, while a drop in U.S. bond yields also boosted sentiment.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 21.46 points, or 0.70%, to 3,067.17 as of 0632 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.22% and peer SK Hynix jumped 2.93%, while LG Chem fell 7.76% and Naver rose 0.65%.

** Buying from institutional investors buoyed the Kospi, but gains were capped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 27.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.58% higher than its previous close at 1,136.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 6.74% so far this year, and lost 2.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,111.84 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 557.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 2.100%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)