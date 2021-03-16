S.Korean stocks rebound on Wall Street boost, bond yields slip

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as Samsung Electronics
and other blue-chip tech stocks tracked Wall Street peers higher
on hopes for an economic recovery, while a drop in U.S. bond
yields also boosted sentiment.
** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 21.46 points, or 0.70%, to
3,067.17 as of 0632 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on
Monday.
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 1.22% and peer SK Hynix jumped
2.93%, while LG Chem fell 7.76% and Naver
rose 0.65%.
** Buying from institutional investors buoyed the Kospi, but
gains were capped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day
policy meeting, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment
& Securities.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 27.9 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.58% higher than its previous
close at 1,136.3.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.3 per
dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted
at 1,129.4.
** The KOSPI has risen 6.74% so far this year, and lost 2.5% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 1,111.84 million shares. Of the total traded issues
of 912, the number of advancing shares was 557.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.6
basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 5.4 basis points to 2.100%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)