Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean stocks rebound on Wall Street boost, bond yields slip

03/16/2021 | 03:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as Samsung Electronics and other blue-chip tech stocks tracked Wall Street peers higher on hopes for an economic recovery, while a drop in U.S. bond yields also boosted sentiment.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 21.46 points, or 0.70%, to 3,067.17 as of 0632 GMT, recovering from a 0.28% decline on Monday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.22% and peer SK Hynix jumped 2.93%, while LG Chem fell 7.76% and Naver rose 0.65%.

** Buying from institutional investors buoyed the Kospi, but gains were capped ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 27.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.58% higher than its previous close at 1,136.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 6.74% so far this year, and lost 2.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,111.84 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 557.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 2.100%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.57% 3066.66 Real-time Quote.6.23%
LG CHEM, LTD. 2.33% 966000 End-of-day quote.17.23%
NAVER CORPORATION 0.66% 383000 End-of-day quote.30.94%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.21% 81800 End-of-day quote.0.99%
SK HYNIX, INC. -2.50% 136500 End-of-day quote.15.19%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
03:15aS.Korean stocks rebound on Wall Street boost, bond yields slip
RE
03/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : Researcher Named the Chair of ITU-R 6G Vision Group
PU
03/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : WIDER IMAGE-Last 3 schoolkids on Nokdo beach trace South ..
RE
03/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : SaskTel Selects Samsung for 5G Network Deployment
PU
03/15Volkswagen to switch EV battery type, leaving supply deals in doubt - sources
RE
03/15SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : to develop autonomous driving chip for Google's Waymo - m..
RE
03/15S.Korean stocks end lower as U.S. yields rise; Fed meeting eyed
RE
03/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : India Launches MonsterReloaded Galaxy M12 with 8nm Exynos..
AQ
03/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : Partners Delhi Technological University to Set up Innovat..
AQ
03/12SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : South Koreans hope to keep late Samsung chief's $1.8 bill..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 264 039 B 234 B 234 B
Net income 2021 35 475 B 31,4 B 31,4 B
Net cash 2021 108 289 B 95,8 B 95,8 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 548 481 B 484 B 485 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 104 184,21 KRW
Last Close Price 81 800,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.99%483 725
APPLE INC.-6.56%2 081 556
XIAOMI CORPORATION-26.66%78 956
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-5.05%18 004
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-8.53%993
FOCUSRITE PLC2.79%889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ