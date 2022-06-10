S.Korean stocks, won tumble ahead of U.S. CPI data

* KOSPI falls over 1%, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won drops nearly 1% against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday for a fourth
session and posted their worst weekly performance in nearly five
months on inflation concerns ahead of the key U.S. data.
** The Korean won also dropped and ended the week with the
worst performance in 10 months, while the benchmark bond yield
rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 29.57 points, or
1.13%, at 2,595.87, falling for a fourth session in row to the
lowest close since May 19.
** For the week, the index fell 2.80%, the biggest weekly
loss since late January.
** Global monetary tightening worries increased after the
European Central Bank's policy meeting a day before, while
caution ahead of U.S. CPI data added pressure on the market,
said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.
** Investors are eyeing clues of inflation peaking out from
May inflation data from the United States due later the day.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
dropped 2.15% and peer SK Hynix fell
1.90%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose
0.59%.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 845.2 billion won ($666.34
million) worth of shares on the main board. For the week,
foreigners net sold 2.1 trillion won, marking the biggest
sell-off since mid-March.
** The won was last quoted at 1,268.9 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.95% lower than the
previous session and its lowest close since May 19.
** The currency ended the week 2.07% weaker against the
dollar, logging the worst weekly performance since mid-August
2021.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,268.3
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,267.7.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.97 in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.8 basis points to 3.273%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.490%.
($1 = 1,268.4300 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee)