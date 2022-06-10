S.Korean stocks, won tumble ahead of U.S. CPI data

* KOSPI falls over 1%, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday for a fourth session and posted their worst weekly performance in nearly five months on inflation concerns ahead of the key U.S. data.

** The Korean won also dropped and ended the week with the worst performance in 10 months, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 29.57 points, or 1.13%, at 2,595.87, falling for a fourth session in row to the lowest close since May 19.

** For the week, the index fell 2.80%, the biggest weekly loss since late January.

** Global monetary tightening worries increased after the European Central Bank's policy meeting a day before, while caution ahead of U.S. CPI data added pressure on the market, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Investors are eyeing clues of inflation peaking out from May inflation data from the United States due later the day.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics dropped 2.15% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.90%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.59%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 845.2 billion won ($666.34 million) worth of shares on the main board. For the week, foreigners net sold 2.1 trillion won, marking the biggest sell-off since mid-March.

** The won was last quoted at 1,268.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.95% lower than the previous session and its lowest close since May 19.

** The currency ended the week 2.07% weaker against the dollar, logging the worst weekly performance since mid-August 2021.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,268.3 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,267.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.97 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.273%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.490%. ($1 = 1,268.4300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)