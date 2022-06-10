Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
65500.00 KRW   -1.95%
03:15aS.Korean stocks, won tumble ahead of U.S. CPI data
RE
02:56aFactbox-Impact of strike by South Korean truckers on autos, steel, others
RE
01:17aChinese Smartphone Makers’ Share of Russian Market Surge as Apple, Samsung Pause Sales
MT
S.Korean stocks, won tumble ahead of U.S. CPI data

06/10/2022 | 03:15am EDT
* KOSPI falls over 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won drops nearly 1% against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tumbled on Friday for a fourth session and posted their worst weekly performance in nearly five months on inflation concerns ahead of the key U.S. data.

** The Korean won also dropped and ended the week with the worst performance in 10 months, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 29.57 points, or 1.13%, at 2,595.87, falling for a fourth session in row to the lowest close since May 19.

** For the week, the index fell 2.80%, the biggest weekly loss since late January.

** Global monetary tightening worries increased after the European Central Bank's policy meeting a day before, while caution ahead of U.S. CPI data added pressure on the market, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Investors are eyeing clues of inflation peaking out from May inflation data from the United States due later the day.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics dropped 2.15% and peer SK Hynix fell 1.90%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.59%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 845.2 billion won ($666.34 million) worth of shares on the main board. For the week, foreigners net sold 2.1 trillion won, marking the biggest sell-off since mid-March.

** The won was last quoted at 1,268.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.95% lower than the previous session and its lowest close since May 19.

** The currency ended the week 2.07% weaker against the dollar, logging the worst weekly performance since mid-August 2021.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,268.3 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,267.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 point to 104.97 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.273%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.490%. ($1 = 1,268.4300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.68% 2596.27 Real-time Quote.-12.18%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.26% 432000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.95% 65500 End-of-day quote.-16.35%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.80% 104000 End-of-day quote.-20.61%
Financials
Sales 2022 323 897 B 258 B 258 B
Net income 2022 47 306 B 37,7 B 37,7 B
Net cash 2022 119 251 B 95,0 B 95,0 B
P/E ratio 2022 8,99x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 438 192 B 349 B 349 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 65 200,00 KRW
Average target price 93 583,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.35%349 192
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-6.67%830
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.71%608
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-7.53%383
JNTC CO., LTD.-25.10%272
UNIDEVICE AG-40.75%16