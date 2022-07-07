S&P, Nasdaq rise for fourth straight day as rate-hike fears ease

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise
* Fed hinting at less aggressive rate hikes emboldens
* Samsung results boost chipmakers
NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street benchmarks ended up
on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recording their fourth
successive higher closes, as traders leaned in to U.S. equities
after the Federal Reserve hinted interest rate hikes could be
tempered if growth suffered.
U.S. stock markets have stabilized in July after a brutal
selloff in the first half against the backdrop of a surge in
inflation, the Ukraine conflict and the Fed's pivot away from
easy-money policy.
The S&P 500 index has closed higher in each of the
first four sessions so far this month, after recording its
steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970. The benchmark
has not had five successive gains so far in 2022.
Minutes from the central bank's June policy meeting, where
the Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage
point, showed on Wednesday a firm restatement of its intent to
get prices under control.
However, Fed officials acknowledged the risk of rate
increases having a "larger-than-anticipated" impact on economic
growth and judged that an increase of 50 or 75 basis points
would likely be appropriate at the policy meeting in July.
The less hawkish tone was echoed in comments from Fed
Governor Christopher Waller on Thursday. In calling fears of a
U.S. recession overblown, he advocated for a 50 basis-point hike
in September.
Such sentiment was taken as a cue by some to add positions,
including in high-growth stocks, which had suffered in the first
half of 2022 as investors fretted over their prospects in a
rising interest rate environment: Tesla Inc and Google
parent Alphabet Inc both advanced.
"It's starting to feel like real money is starting to come
back," said Louis Ricci, head trader at Emles Advisors.
"There's no reason that the market cannot go down another
30%, but we think the risk is 30% to the downside but three to
four times that to the upside."
Though investors widely expect the Fed to hike rates by
another 75 basis points in July, expectations of peak terminal
rate next year have come down significantly amid growing worries
of a global economic slowdown.
Fed funds futures traders are pricing for the benchmark rate
to peak at 3.44% in March. Expectations before the June meeting
were that it would increase to around 4% by May. It is currently
1.58%. .
Elsewhere, a report on Thursday showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly rose last week and demand for labor is slowing with
layoffs surging to a 16-month high in June.
A closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to
show nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 268,000 jobs last
month after rising by 390,000 in May.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500
gained 56.29 points, or 1.46%, to end at 3,901.37 points,
while the Nasdaq Composite gained 254.97 points, or
2.24%, to 11,616.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average
rose 346.05 points, or 1.11%, to 31,383.73.
The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index climbed after
South Korea's Samsung Electronics turned in its best
second-quarter profit since 2018, driven by strong sales of
memory chips.
Almost all of the S&P subsectors were higher, with the
energy index the best performer as oil and gas companies
followed the rebound in crude prices from the previous day's
12-week low.
