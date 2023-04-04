Samsung Display to invest $3.1 billion in OLED production in South Korea 

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' unit Samsung Display plans to invest 4.1 trillion won ($3.14 billion) until 2026 in Asan, South Korea to make advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels used in tablets and computers, the trade ministry said on Tuesday. The investment is part of a previously-announced plan by Samsung Electronics and affiliates to invest 60.1 trillion won in the next 10 years in regions outside the capital, Seoul.

