  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
63100.00 KRW   -1.41%
Samsung Display to invest $3.1 billion in OLED production in South Korea 
RE
04/03South Korean shares hit two-month high as cyclical stocks advance
RE
04/03Samsung Electronics : Expands Its Online Stores Dedicated to B2B Customers to 30 Countries Worldwide
PU
Summary 
Summary

Samsung Display to invest $3.1 billion in OLED production in South Korea 

04/04/2023 | 03:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics' chip production plant at Pyeongtaek

($1 = 1,307.7000 won)

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' unit Samsung Display plans to invest 4.1 trillion won ($3.14 billion) until 2026 in Asan, South Korea to make advanced organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display panels used in tablets and computers, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.     The investment is part of a previously-announced plan by Samsung Electronics and affiliates to invest 60.1 trillion won in the next 10 years in regions outside the capital, Seoul.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 273 486 B 208 B 208 B
Net income 2023 12 868 B 9,80 B 9,80 B
Net cash 2023 107 295 B 81,7 B 81,7 B
P/E ratio 2023 32,9x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 420 965 B 320 B 320 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 63 100,00 KRW
Average target price 76 461,54 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.10%320 469
HTC CORPORATION12.39%1 702
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED17.31%758
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.66%630
JNTC CO., LTD.25.30%325
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-6.15%287
