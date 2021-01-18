Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Elec's worst fall in 5 mths pulls down KOSPI after group leader's prison sentence

01/18/2021 | 02:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares on Monday logged their sharpest decline in near three months, as the court's ruling against Samsung group leader soured sentiment, with continued worries about surging global coronavirus cases and its economic impact.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended down 71.97 points, or 2.33%, at 3,013.93, marking the sharpest decline since Oct. 30. The index dropped 2% in the previous session.

** Samsung Electronics plunged 3.4%, logging its sharpest fall in five months, leading losses, while other heavyweights such as LG Chem, Samsung BioLogics and Samsung SDI also slid 1.5%, 2% and 4.2%, respectively.

** A South Korean court on Monday sentenced Samsung Electronics' vice chairman Jay Y. Lee to two and a half years in prison, which will have major ramifications for his leadership of the tech giant as well as Korea's views toward big business.

** Chinese economic data, including fourth quarter GDP and December industrial output showed a further pickup in growth, but worries about rising infections in northeast region is fuelling concerns of another national wave.

** "The reason why shares are swinging much sharper compared to past trials is because retail investors (that gained greater stakes in Samsung recently) seem to be more focused on the idea of (the government's) pressure on Samsung rather than the company's performance and industry outlook," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 219.0 billion won ($198.48 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,103.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.41% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.5.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 0.970%. ($1 = 1,103.3800 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.13% 3027.9 Real-time Quote.7.78%
LG CHEM, LTD. -3.07% 979000 End-of-day quote.18.81%
LG CORP. -2.30% 106000 End-of-day quote.21.14%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD. -1.47% 804000 End-of-day quote.-2.66%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.90% 88000 End-of-day quote.8.64%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -1.60% 737000 End-of-day quote.17.36%
SDI CORPORATION -4.40% 87 End-of-day quote.-11.41%
SDI GROUP PLC 0.00% 122 Delayed Quote.1.67%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
02:27aSamsung Elec's worst fall in 5 mths pulls down KOSPI after group leader's pri..
RE
02:09aQUOTES-Reaction to Samsung group leader Jay Y. Lee's 30-month prison sentence
RE
02:03aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Jay Y. Lee, Samsung's De Facto Leader, Returns to Prison i..
DJ
01:56aNikkei slips on profit-taking after recent rally; semi-conductors weigh
RE
01:43aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : heir Lee returns to familiar prison after ruling
RE
01:18aURGENT : Samsung Group chief detained in S. Korea after sentenced to prison
AQ
12:58aTIMELINE : Major events in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's bribery case
RE
12:50aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : SKorean court gives Samsung scion prison term over bribery
AQ
12:35aSamsung's Lee receives 30-month prison term in bribery trial
RE
01/17EXCLUSIVE : Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, othe..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 235 928 B 214 B 214 B
Net income 2020 26 667 B 24,1 B 24,1 B
Net cash 2020 93 685 B 84,8 B 84,8 B
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 589 197 B 534 B 533 B
EV / Sales 2020 2 497x
EV / Sales 2021 2 250x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 97 820,51 KRW
Last Close Price 88 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.8.64%534 337
APPLE INC.-4.18%2 138 910
XIAOMI CORPORATION-11.75%95 106
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD15.95%22 054
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.17%1 017
FOCUSRITE PLC-8.28%776
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ