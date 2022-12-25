Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-22
58100.00 KRW   -1.69%
12/25Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - media
RE
12/25South Korean shares fall amid thin trade; won strengthens slightly
RE
12/24Samsung Electronics : and Galaxy Community Generate Over USD 10M to Date To Help the World Achieve the Global Goals
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - media

12/25/2022 | 09:46pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics plans to increase chip production capacity at its largest semiconductor plant next year, despite forecasts of an economic slowdown, a South Korean newspaper reported late on Sunday.

The move contrasts with the scaling back of investment by rival chipmakers amid falling demand and a glut of chips.

Analysts have said that Samsung's persistence with investment plans will likely help it take market share in memory chips and support its share price when demand recovers.

Samsung plans to expand its P3 factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, by adding 12-inch wafers capacity for DRAM memory chips, the Seoul Economic Daily reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

It will also expand the plant with additional 4-nanometre chip capacity, which will be made under foundry contracts - that is, according to clients' designs - the paper said.

P3, which started production of cutting-edge NAND flash memory chips this year, is the company's largest chip manufacturing facility.

Samsung is planning to add at least 10 extreme ultraviolet machines next year, the newspaper said.

Samsung declined to comment on the report.

In October it said it was not considering intentionally cutting chip production, defying the broader industry's tendency to scale back output to meet mid- to long-term demand.

"We plan to stand behind our original infrastructure investment plans," Han Jin-man, executive vice president of memory business at Samsung, said then.

In contrast, memory chip rival Micron Technology Inc said last week it would adjust down its investments in fiscal 2023 to between $7 billion and $7.5 billion, compared with $12 billion in fiscal 2022. It would also be "significantly reducing capex" plans in fiscal 2024, it said.

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC in October cut its 2022 annual investment budget by at least 10% and struck a more cautious note than usual on upcoming demand.

"The chip industry downturn will add to the difficulties of No. 2 and below chip companies, and have a positive impact on the market control of top companies such as Samsung," Greg Roh, head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities, said in a client note on Monday.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Joyce Lee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -2.25% 17350 End-of-day quote.3.27%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.95% 157000 End-of-day quote.-24.88%
HYUNDAI MOTOR SECURITIES CO., LTD. -1.96% 10000 End-of-day quote.-19.03%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 1.56% 50.2 Delayed Quote.-46.11%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.69% 58100 End-of-day quote.-25.80%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.78% 455 End-of-day quote.-26.02%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 307 177 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2022 36 738 B 28,7 B 28,7 B
Net cash 2022 112 300 B 87,6 B 87,6 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 390 046 B 304 B 304 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 58 100,00 KRW
Average target price 75 538,46 KRW
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.80%304 402
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-19.82%689
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.78%564
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-21.23%298
JNTC CO., LTD.-22.06%263
ALLTERCO AD-18.55%197