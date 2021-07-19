Log in
Samsung Electronics : 2021 The Wall Is Now Available Worldwide

07/19/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Wall's colossal screen measures in at over 1,000 inches, creating an expansive canvas for showcasing content

Samsung Electronics today launched the 2021 model of its boundary-pushing modular display The Wall (Model Name: IWA) globally. With the new AI processing technology, upgraded 120Hz frame rates, and versatile installation options, this year's The Wall once again reimagines display technology to give businesses boundless flexibility to showcase content.

'Samsung is dedicated to creating the most innovative displays for those at the forefront of video creation and brand experiences,' said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.'The 2021 The Wall is our most immersive and versatile display yet, giving businesses complete control to create their dream environments.'

A new Micro AI Processor instantly analyzes and optimizes every frame of the video to deliver the best picture quality possible. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Micro AI Processor can optimize picture quality up to 8K resolution, enhancing contrast and removing noise.

The Wall's Black Seal Technology blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels with enhanced depth delivering unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail. With 1,600 nits peak brightness, The Wall provides clear images that stand out even in bright room environments. Ultra Chroma technology produces narrower wavelengths that create RGB colors twice as pure1 and more accurate than conventional LEDs. Each LED is now up to 40% smaller,2 increasing the pure black space between pixels for enhanced color uniformity and higher picture contrast.

This year's model is easier to install thanks to new wireless docking connections and a bezel-less design, resulting in a cabinet depth half as deep as before.3 With modular technology, The 2021 The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type. In addition, users only need to adjust once per cabinet with Factory Seam Adjustment, eliminating module-by-module adjustment and saving time.

The 2021 model offers its most detailed picture yet with the industry's first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16K resolution with a 15,360 x 2,160-pixel arrangement.4 Its massive screen measures in at over 1,000 inches, creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content.

The Wall comes built with Micro HDR and Micro Motion features, featuring 20-bit processing to deliver a consistent picture quality that is suitable across commercial environments for a smooth viewing experience regardless of location. The screen also includes four picture-by-picture screens (PBP), allowing for four different content sources, all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution. The 4-PBP function can be used for business purposes where multi-screens are needed.

All of The Wall's features are delivered with safety top of mind. TÜV Rheinland awarded its Eye Comfort Certification for minimized blue light emission, while its EMC Class B certification minimizes electromagnetic waves for safe installation in homes.

Samsung's 2021 The Wall is available in select markets around the globe starting today. For more information, please visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/the-wall.

1 Figure is based on internal testing standards against Samsung's conventional LED Signage.

2 Compared to 2020 model.

3 Compared to 2020 model.

4 For a regular design, 16:9 ratio, 8K resolution (7,680 x 4,320) is supported.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
