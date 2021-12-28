Samsung Electronics : Announces First Bespoke French Door, Expanding Bespoke Refrigerator Lineup

Samsung's CES 2022 showcase to highlight first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator, Bespoke kitchen package, Bespoke Jet™ vacuum cleaner and Bespoke Washer and Dryer

Samsung Electronics today announced its first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator, to be unveiled at CES 2022, bringing Bespoke to nearly every major refrigerator type sold in the United States.

Available in a choice of 3-door, 4-door and Family Hub™ models, the new Bespoke French Door refrigerator expands Samsung's Bespoke lineup. At CES 2022, Samsung is set to display a full array of Bespoke appliances, including new products such as the Bespoke Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaner and the Bespoke Washer and Dryer, bringing Bespoke to the rest of the home.

The new line represents the very best of Samsung, pairing customizable designs with unique technologies that together inspire entirely new ways of living. With the Bespoke refrigerator as a centerpiece, consumers will be able to customize their décor to complement their personal style, with kitchen packages that include dishwashers, ranges and over-the-range microwaves in white, navy or green. Beyond the kitchen, the Bespoke Jet™ vacuum cleaner brings powerful cleaning performance and elegance to the living room, while the Bespoke Washer and Dryer make laundry routines intelligent and easy.

"The Bespoke concept was not just designed for the kitchen. We believe that consumers should have the freedom to customize their entire home to match their lifestyle needs," said Kanghyup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "This expansion of the lineup empowers consumers to create living spaces that truly reflect their tastes and aesthetics - using Samsung's meaningful innovations and technology."

Bespoke French Door Refrigerator

Available in a range of sizes, configurations and colors, Samsung's Bespoke French Door refrigerator brings Bespoke customization and a sleek flat-front design to the U.S. consumers' most preferred refrigerator type. Expanding on the existing Bespoke refrigerator lineup, which includes the Bespoke 4-Door Flex™, Bespoke 2-Door Bottom Freezer and Bespoke 1-Door Flex Column, this latest addition ensures that there is a Bespoke refrigerator option to suit every family's needs. The Bespoke French Door refrigerator will be available in 3-door and 4-door configurations - in both full and counter-depth models - and includes options featuring the upgraded Family Hub™ for 2022.

With 12 colors and two finishes - glass and steel - to choose from, the Bespoke French Door refrigerator features thousands of color combinations. In glass, new colors include White, Gray, Pink, Charcoal, Morning Blue, Clementine and Sunrise Yellow. In a steel finish, new colors include Tuscan, Matte Black, Navy, Emerald Green and Stainless Steel.

To help families better store and preserve their meals, the Bespoke French Door refrigerator comes packed with Samsung's latest storage and cooling innovations. The Beverage Center™ and Dual Auto Ice Maker give users quick access to cold drinks, while the FlexZone™ keeps ingredients at the optimal temperature to ensure they stay fresh.

With a wide range of smart features, Family Hub™ brings entertainment into the kitchen and helps families stay organized and connected. In 2022, Family Hub™ will support Samsung TV Plus, providing free TV content and seamless continuous viewing experiences with other screens like Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices.

Family Hub™ for 2022 will also support Alexa in select regions, meaning consumers can access various Amazon services, including Amazon Music and smart water filter reordering services, on their refrigerators. View Inside has also been upgraded with internal camera technology for utilizing information on food labels, allowing families to view fridge contents, manage expiration dates, and more.

Bespoke Jet™

First introduced at Bespoke Home 2021 and coming to global markets in 2022, the Bespoke Jet™ cordless stick vacuum cleaner brings Bespoke innovation into the living room.

Featuring Samsung's All-in-One Clean Station™, the Bespoke Jet™ takes the chore out of keeping your home clean and hygienic. Once they are done cleaning, users can simply dock the vacuum cleaner and it will automatically empty the dust bag and begin to charge.

The Bespoke Jet™ also features a modern, premium design that is powerful yet light, and built to offer families a comprehensive cleaning solution. It provides 210W1 of suction power and uses a multi-layered filtration system to trap 99.999 percent of fine dust,2 delivering a more powerful yet simpler cleaning experience to the contemporary home.

The Bespoke Jet™ is available in Midnight Blue, Misty White and Woody Green - colors that allow users to place their vacuum cleaner where they like without disrupting their living space's overall décor.

Bespoke Washer and Dryer

Designed to introduce Bespoke to the laundry room, the Bespoke Washer and Dryer include cutting-edge smart features that make doing laundry more intuitive and efficient. Both devices feature a flat-front design and are available in multiple color options, including black and navy.

By learning usage patterns and laundry routines, the AI-powered Smart Dial prioritizes frequently used settings, minimizing work and simplifying the washing and drying process. Meanwhile, the intelligent AI OptiWash™ function optimizes wash settings as well as time and detergent levels for each load, taking the guesswork out of laundry. With MultiControl™, users can easily use both the smart washer and dryer from the washer control panel when units are stacked.

For more information about the Bespoke product lineup, please visit samsung.com/bespoke.

1 Suction tested based on the IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.8 standard, tested at the inlet of the non-motorized tool, using Jet mode. Based on SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH tests.

2 Tested based on IEC 62885-2, CL.5.11 by SLG Prüf- und Zertifizierungs GmbH. Results may vary depending on actual usage. Refers to particles in the size range of 0.5 to 4.2µm.