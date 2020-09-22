Samsung Electronics : Delivers Next-Level SSD Performance with 980 PRO for Gaming and High-End PC Applications

Log in
09/22/2020 | 10:25am EDT

980 PRO SSD unlocks a new range of advanced applications for gamers and creative professionals

Samsung Electronics, the world leader in advanced memory technology, today unveiled the company's first consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive (SSD) - the Samsung SSD 980 PRO.1 The new 980 PRO is designed for professionals and consumers who want cutting-edge performance in their high-end PCs, workstations and game consoles.

'Over the years, Samsung has continuously challenged the limits of high-speed flash memory storage solutions,' said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics. 'The new 980 PRO SSD reflects our continuing commitment to delivering exceptional products consumers have come to expect from Samsung.'

Optimized for handling data-intensive applications, the 980 PRO is ideal for consumers and professionals who work with 4K and 8K contents, and play graphics-heavy games. All the key components, including the custom Elpis controller, V-NAND and DRAM, are completely designed in-house to deliver the full potential of PCIe 4.0. This allows the 980 PRO to provide sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s respectively, as well as random read and write speeds of up to 1,000K IOPS,2 making it up to two times faster than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and up to 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs.3

In addition to enhanced performance, the 980 PRO comes with outstanding thermal control solutions for improved reliability. While most of today's high-performance NVMe SSDs rely on external copper heatsinks to diffuse heat, Samsung's 980 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller as well as a heat spreader label on the back side of the SSD for efficient thermal management. These innovative heat-dissipating functions also allow the drive to maintain its compact and slim M.2 form factor. Samsung's Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drive's temperature stays at the optimal level, minimizing performance fluctuations over the long haul.

The Samsung SSD 980 PRO comes in 1TB, 500GB and 250GB models, and will be available worldwide starting this month, while the 2TB capacity model will be available by the end of this year. The 980 PRO's manufacturer's suggested retail prices start at $89.99 for the 250GB model. For more information, including warranty details, please visit samsung.com/SSD or samsungssd.com.

Key Specifications

Category Samsung SSD 980 PRO
Interface PCIe 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3c
Form Factor M.2 (2280)
Storage Memory Samsung 1xx-layer V-NAND 3-bit MLC
Controller Samsung Elpis Controller
DRAM 1GB LPDDR4 (1TB)
512MB LPDDR4 (500GB, 250GB)
Capacity4 1TB, 500GB, 250GB
Sequential Read/Write Speed Up to 7,000 MB/s, Up to 5,000 MB/s

Random Read/Write Speed
(QD32)

Up to 1,000K IOPS, 1,000K IOPS
Management Software Samsung Magician Software
Data Encryption AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption, TCG/Opal V2.0,
Encrypted Drive (IEEE1667)
Total Bytes Written

600TB (1TB)

300TB (500GB)

150TB (250GB)

Warranty5 Five-year Limited Warranty6

1The NVM Express® design mark is a registered trademark of NVM Express, Inc.

2Performance may vary depending on the SSD's firmware version and the system hardware & system configuration. Performance measurements are based on IOmeter 1.1.0. The write performances were measured with Intelligent TurboWrite technology being activated. The sequential write performances after Intelligent TurboWrite region are: up to 500 MB/s(250GB), 1,000MB/s(500GB) and 2,000 MB/s(1TB).
* Test system configuration: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-Core Processor CPU@3.79GHz, DDR4 2666MHz 16GBx2, OS-Windows 10 Pro 64bit, Chipset-ASUS-X570-ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA.

3Results are based on a comparison made with the sequential read speed of Samsung PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs and SATA SSDs.

41GB=1,000,000,000 bytes by IDEMA. A certain portion of capacity may be used for system file and maintenance use, so the actual capacity may differ from what is indicated on the product label.

5Samsung Electronics shall not be liable for any loss, including but not limited to loss of data or other information contained on Samsung Electronics product or loss of profit or revenue which may be incurred by user. For more information on the warranty, please visit samsung.com/ssd.

6Five years or TBW, whichever comes first. For more information on the warranty, please find the enclosed warranty document in the package.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:24:05 UTC
