Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
60600.00 KRW   +0.83%
09:23aSamsung Electronics : Expands 5G Radio Support for NTT DOCOMO
PU
11/29South Korean shares extend gains, shrug off weak domestic, China data
RE
11/29NeuroLogica Announces FDA 510 Clearance of BodyTom 64
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Samsung Electronics : Expands 5G Radio Support for NTT DOCOMO

11/30/2022 | 09:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Samsung delivers range of O-RAN compliant 5G radios covering comprehensive set of NTT DOCOMO's 5G spectrum holdings - 3.4GHz, 3.7GHz, 4.5GHz and 28GHz

Samsung Electronics today announced the company is supplying a variety of 5G radios to support NTT DOCOMO's Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) expansion. Samsung will now provide a range of Open RAN-compliant 5G radios covering all of the Time Division Duplex (TDD) spectrum bands held by the operator.

This builds upon the two companies' 5G agreementpreviously-announced in March 2021, in which NTT DOCOMO selected Samsung as its 5G network solutions provider. Samsung now adds new radios - including 3.7GHz, 4.5GHz and 28GHz - to its existing 3.4GHz radio support for NTT DOCOMO.

This expanded portfolio from Samsung will enable NTT DOCOMO to leverage its broad range of spectrum across Japan to build a versatile 5G network for diversifying their services offered to consumers and businesses. The companies have also been testing the interoperability of these new radios with basebands from various vendors in NTT DOCOMO's commercial network environment.

"We have been collaborating with Samsung since the beginning of 5G and through our Open RAN expansion, and we are excited to continue extending our scope of vision together," said Masafumi Masuda, Vice President and General Manager of the Radio Access Network Development Department at NTT DOCOMO. "Solidifying our global leadership, we will continue to build momentum around our Open RAN innovation and to provide highly scalable and flexible networks to respond quickly to the evolving demands of our customers."

"Japan is home to one of the world's most densely populated areas with numerous skyscrapers and complex infrastructure. Samsung's industry-leading 5G radios portfolio meets the demands of low-footprint, low-weight solutions, while also ensuring reliable service quality," said Satoshi Iwao, Vice President and Head of Network Division at Samsung Electronics Japan. "As NTT DOCOMO continues to accelerate its Open RAN innovation, we look forward to working together to deliver a richer experience to consumers and generating new business opportunities."

With today's announcement, Samsung introduces its new 28GHz Radio Unit (RU) for the first time - as a new addition to its portfolio of leading mmWave solutions. This RU, which weighs less than 4.5kg (~10lbs), features a light and compact form factor with very low power consumption, enabling flexible deployments in various scenarios. Additionally, Samsung's 3.4GHz, 3.7GHz and 4.5GHz radios are also Open RAN-compliant and designed to deliver high performance and reliability.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing network solutions to mobile operators that deliver connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 85 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.docomo.ne.jp/english/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 14:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
09:23aSamsung Electronics : Expands 5G Radio Support for NTT DOCOMO
PU
11/29South Korean shares extend gains, shrug off weak domestic, China data
RE
11/29NeuroLogica Announces FDA 510 Clearance of BodyTom 64
AQ
11/29Hyundai Performs Best Among South Korea's Top Four Conglomerates in January-September
MT
11/29Dassault Systemes Signs MoU With Samsung Heavy Industries for Smart Yard Project
MT
11/29Vietnam smartphone exports fall ahead of Christmas as Samsung cuts output
RE
11/29South Korean shares end over 1% higher as China COVID fears ease
RE
11/28South Korean shares little changed, China COVID situation in focus
RE
11/28Extended COVID-19 Restrictions in China Drag South Korean Equities; Samsung Loses 1%, S..
MT
11/27South Korean shares fall 1% as China COVID worries deepen
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 308 829 B 233 B 233 B
Net income 2022 37 022 B 27,9 B 27,9 B
Net cash 2022 110 380 B 83,1 B 83,1 B
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 417 320 B 314 B 314 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 60 600,00 KRW
Average target price 76 051,28 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-22.61%306 478
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-16.93%689
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.83%625
JNTC CO., LTD.-25.63%242
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-42.47%212
ALLTERCO AD-21.57%185