Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-07
67800.00 KRW   -0.29%
04/08S.Korean stocks mark first weekly fall in a month
RE
04/07Huawei P50 Pocket Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Flipping Out
AQ
04/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 7, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Electronics : Expands the Next Generation ERP System to 120 Offices Worldwide

04/09/2022 | 10:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

System supports the company to adapt to the rapidly changing business management environment

Samsung Electronics today announced that the company successfully applied N-ERP, the next-generation ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning1) system in its 120 offices across the world.

ERP is a software system that takes care of a company's entire business, including processes in finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, services, procurement and more. In collaboration with SAP and Samsung SDS, Samsung's N-ERP system was sought and built as a business platform to support the company's next ten years of innovations.

The N-ERP has enabled the pursuit of innovation to be in line with the latest business strategies. For instance, various sales-related systems, once operated separately, have been integrated into a single system that supports multiple business convergence strategies, such as hardware & software product bundling and omni-channel operation. Professional solutions, such as Transportation Management, Extended Warehouse Management and Supply Chain Collaboration, were also incorporated into one single system for efficient collaboration with production and logistics partners.

In addition, Samsung has adopted the latest in-memory DB, which integrates and manages data storing and operation processes in the DB server memory. This also sets up scale out architecture to accommodate big data and the rising demand for data analysis.

The N-ERP supports not only business innovation but also helps employees focus on their key responsibilities and tasks. For example, manual work can be minimized with the help of new automated technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and machine learning software infrastructures.

1 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning): A system that helps sharing of business management information and enables efficient work operation by comprehensively managing the enterprise's physical and financial resources

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 02:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04/08S.Korean stocks mark first weekly fall in a month
RE
04/07Huawei P50 Pocket Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Flipping Out
AQ
04/07MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 7, 2022
04/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - Notice of 1Q 2022 Earnings..
PU
04/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Organization of Investor Relations Event
PU
04/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Report on Business Performance according to Consolidated Financial S..
PU
04/07Iphone Repair, The Solution To Shattered Dreams
AQ
04/07S.Korean stocks fall most in a month on hawkish Fed minutes
RE
04/07MARKETMIND : Reality check
RE
04/06CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITE : CCH) Business Update
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 317 204 B 258 B 258 B
Net income 2022 47 073 B 38,3 B 38,3 B
Net cash 2022 122 854 B 99,9 B 99,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 455 770 B 371 B 371 B
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 67 800,00 KRW
Average target price 99 850,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.41%370 599
APPLE INC.-4.21%2 775 774
XIAOMI CORPORATION-30.16%41 704
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-41.31%14 859
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.38%11 388
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.79%1 068