Samsung Electronics : Expands the Next Generation ERP System to 120 Offices Worldwide

System supports the company to adapt to the rapidly changing business management environment

Samsung Electronics today announced that the company successfully applied N-ERP, the next-generation ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning1) system in its 120 offices across the world.

ERP is a software system that takes care of a company's entire business, including processes in finance, human resources, manufacturing, supply chain, services, procurement and more. In collaboration with SAP and Samsung SDS, Samsung's N-ERP system was sought and built as a business platform to support the company's next ten years of innovations.

The N-ERP has enabled the pursuit of innovation to be in line with the latest business strategies. For instance, various sales-related systems, once operated separately, have been integrated into a single system that supports multiple business convergence strategies, such as hardware & software product bundling and omni-channel operation. Professional solutions, such as Transportation Management, Extended Warehouse Management and Supply Chain Collaboration, were also incorporated into one single system for efficient collaboration with production and logistics partners.

In addition, Samsung has adopted the latest in-memory DB, which integrates and manages data storing and operation processes in the DB server memory. This also sets up scale out architecture to accommodate big data and the rising demand for data analysis.

The N-ERP supports not only business innovation but also helps employees focus on their key responsibilities and tasks. For example, manual work can be minimized with the help of new automated technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and machine learning software infrastructures.

1 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning): A system that helps sharing of business management information and enables efficient work operation by comprehensively managing the enterprise's physical and financial resources