Accessibility feature helps viewers with color vision deficiency to recalibrate their screens for a more enjoyable viewing experience

SeeColors Mode receives "Color Vision Accessibility" certification from TÜV Rheinland

Samsung Electronics today announced the addition of SeeColors mode on its 2023 TV and monitor lineup.1 The newly added accessibility feature provides various color settings based on degrees and types of color vision deficiency (CVD),2 offering an improved viewing experience.

SeeColors mode provides nine picture presets so users can select the option that is most suitable for them. The feature adjusts red, green and blue levels to ensure viewers can easily distinguish colors on the screen depending on their degree or type of CVD.

Originally released as an application in 2017, SeeColors helps those with CVD enjoy their screen as it was meant to be seen. Now, integrated in TV and monitor accessibility menus, this feature is more readily available to users. For consumers who have already purchased a 2023 model, a software update will be available to add SeeColors to the accessibility menu.

Samsung has earned "Color Vision Accessibility" certification from TÜV Rheinland,3 in acknowledgement of SeeColors mode's ability to help those with CVD better enjoy content on Samsung screens. This recognition builds on Samsung's commitment to accessibility, under the vision of "Screens Everywhere, Screens for All."

"We are thrilled to introduce additional accessibility features, including SeeColors and Relumino mode, in our 2023 TV and monitor lineup to assist individuals with color blindness and low vision," said Seokwoo Jason Yong, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Under the vision of 'Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,' we will continue to innovate and bring inclusive technologies closer to our consumers."

1 SeeColors mode is available on Samsung's 2023 TV and monitor lineup, including the Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Smart Monitor and the G95SC gaming monitor.

2 This feature is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of any disease or medical problem. Any information found, acquired or accessed through this feature is made available for your convenience and should not be treated as medical advice.

3 TÜV Rheinland, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is a globally renowned testing organization that offers quality and safety certifications across various industries. The "Color Vision Accessibility" certification was awarded on June 7, 2023.