Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Introduces a One-Stop Shop that Curates Every Step of Your Cooking Journey

01/11/2021 | 09:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Samsung is bringing a popular Family Hub™ feature to smartphone users with SmartThings Cooking

Samsung Electronics announces today at CES 2021 that it is making one of its most popular Family Hub™ features available in the SmartThings app. Family Hub won its sixth consecutive CES Innovation Award this year-a testament to Samsung's innovative strides in offering families smarter and more seamless kitchen experiences.

SmartThings Cooking recommends recipes that fit your tastes and dietary restrictions, then builds weekly meal plans to match. As you're cooking, it sends recipe instructions directly to synced Samsung cooking devices-so Family Hub can order groceries and the Front Control Slide-in Range1 can automatically preheat, while SmartThings Cooking guides you through every step of meal prep.

'Families around the world embraced smarter cooking and streamlined meal planning with Samsung's Family Hub,' said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances. 'We are proud to bring these features to more than 33 million people who use the SmartThings app-and we hope to inspire those who are cooking, and experimenting, more than ever.'

Smarter Meal Planning from Screen to Table: A New Kitchen Experience

As people spend more time in the kitchen and seek out new recipes, Samsung's SmartThings Cooking service can help by bringing all of your Samsung kitchen appliances together, offering a seamless journey that allows you to search, plan, purchase, and prep weekly meals via the SmartThings app on your Family Hub or smartphone-a single platform that you can access anywhere, any time.

SmartThings Cooking recommends personalized recipes based on your unique taste and preferences-as well as what's on hand-to curate personalized recipe recommendations, so you can plan meals for your family more efficiently. You can even browse the categorized recipe collections to match your craving, ingredient, or mood. SmartThings Cooking also allows you to enjoy convenient one-stop grocery shopping through Walmart, Kroger, Instacart, and Amazon Fresh, using the Whisk network.

Every recipe is laid out to guide you through the simplified cooking process, timing and explaining each step like an at-home cooking class. You can also manage meal prep with one-touch control over cooking modes, temperatures, and time settings, and monitor the entire process at a single glance.

SmartThings Cooking is powered by Whisk, a smart food platform acquired by Samsung NEXT. Whisk's Food AI brings together user preferences, intent, and environmental factors to deliver personalized cooking experiences. Simply save a few of your favorite recipes into the recipe box and, if you wish, share your personal food preferences and your location. You will then receive customized recommendations.

Although SmartThings Cooking is a standalone service accessible via the SmartThings app,2 Family Hub owners can also enjoy meal planning conveniently from their fridge.3 The smart fridge offers a full-screen dedicated board optimized for SmartThings Cooking, which works with Family Hub to understand what's inside the fridge and add missing ingredients directly to your online grocery cart for at-home delivery.

Samsung's Family Hub for 2021 also brings powerful new capabilities that make it the center of the smart home. Widgets for the most frequently used functions have become easier to use, with a larger music widget that includes personalized recommendations and an upgraded SmartThings widget that serves as a dashboard for all your smart home devices. Family members can upload photos, notes, and more to any screen, so that you can use all of the Family Hub screens like the Family Board feature, first introduced in 2019.

More information on SmartThings Cooking and Family Hub will be on display at Samsung's virtual CES exhibit from January 11 to 14. For more information about Samsung's latest products, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/experiences/ces2021.

1Available on Wi-Fi ranges registered with SmartThings.

2Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

3Available on versions after Family Hub 2.0.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2021 14:18:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
09:19aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Introduces Latest Innovations for a Better Normal at CES 2..
PU
09:19aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : New AI-Powered Robotic Vacuum and Laundry Products Automat..
PU
09:19aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Introduces a One-Stop Shop that Curates Every Step of Your..
PU
04:21aInstitutional Profit-Taking Drags Seoul Stocks, KOSPI Still Over 3,100-Level
MT
02:24aSouth Korea shares retreat from record high on heavy foreign sell-off
RE
01/10MARKET CHATTER : Renault Samsung to Slash Executives, Cut Pay Amid Pandemic
MT
01/10MARKET CHATTER : Samsung Electronics Expects 2020 Operating Profit to Hit Over $..
MT
01/10MARKET CHATTER : South Korean Battery Makers' Stocks Surge on Upbeat Forecast; S..
MT
01/10S.Korea stocks rise in volatile trading, retail investors pour in
RE
01/10MARKET CHATTER : Samsung SDI Reshuffle Pushes New Leaders on Top
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 236 492 B 215 B 215 B
Net income 2020 26 745 B 24,4 B 24,4 B
Net cash 2020 93 895 B 85,5 B 85,5 B
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 1,70%
Capitalization 609 904 B 558 B 556 B
EV / Sales 2020 2 579x
EV / Sales 2021 2 332x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 93 487,18 KRW
Last Close Price 88 800,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 5,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.63%543 251
APPLE INC.-0.48%2 221 512
XIAOMI CORPORATION-3.77%103 669
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD7.07%20 388
FITBIT, INC.2.50%1 899
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.68%1 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ