    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
63200.00 KRW   +0.80%
05:24aSamsung Electronics : Mx/nw
PU
04:43aSamsung considers chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources
RE
04:23aSamsung Electronics Updates 'Try Galaxy' App for Non-Galaxy Users To Explore the Latest Galaxy S23 Series Experience
AQ
Samsung Electronics : MX/NW

03/31/2023 | 05:24am EDT
Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). It does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in the Company. You should not treat the contents of this presentation, or any information provided in connection with it, as financial advice, financial product advice or advice relating to legal, taxation or investment matters.

No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is made by the Company or any of its officers, advisers, agents or employees as to the accuracy, completeness or reasonableness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or provided in connection with it, or any omission from this presentation, nor as to the attainability of any estimates, forecasts or projections set out in this presentation.

This presentation is provided expressly on the basis that you will carry out your own independent inquiries into the matters contained in the presentation and make your own independent decisions about the affairs, financial position or prospects of the Company. The Company reserves the right to update, amend or supplement the information at any time in its absolute discretion (without incurring any obligation to do so).

Neither the Company, nor its related bodies corporate, officers, their advisers, agents and employees accept any responsibility or liability to you or to any other person or entity arising out of this presentation including pursuant to the general law (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise). Any such responsibility or liability is, to the maximum extent permitted by law, expressly disclaimed and excluded. Nothing in this material should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in the Company.

Future Matters

This presentation contains reference to certain intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects of the Company. Those intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects may or may not be achieved. They are based on certain assumptions, which may not be met or on which views may differ and may be affected by known and unknown risks. The performance and operations of the Company may be influenced by a number of factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by the Company, or any of its directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents that any intentions, expectations or plans will be achieved either totally or partially or that any particular rate of return will be achieved.

Given the risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expected, planned or intended, recipients should not place undue reliance on these intentions, expectations, future plans, strategy and prospects. The Company does not warrant or represent that the actual results, performance or achievements will be as expected, planned or intended.

US Disclosure

This document does not constitute any part of any offer to sell, or the solicitation of any offer to buy, any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of any "US person" as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1993 ("Securities Act"). The Company's shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any US person without being so registered or pursuant to an exemption from registration including an exemption for qualified institutional buyers.

SAMSUNG MOBILE EXPERIENCE

Investor Presentation

2023

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Content

MOBILE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

SAMSUNG STRATEGY

2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Earnings results*

115.4

Sales

(trillion won)

10.5

9.1%

Operating profit

Operating profit margin

* MX Networks 합산 필요

2022 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Global number 1

Global market share*

in volume*

Smartphone

21.7%

(1 since 2011)

* Strategy Analytics

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 273 486 B 211 B 211 B
Net income 2023 12 868 B 9,92 B 9,92 B
Net cash 2023 107 295 B 82,7 B 82,7 B
P/E ratio 2023 32,8x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 421 232 B 325 B 325 B
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 63 200,00 KRW
Average target price 76 461,54 KRW
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Jae-Yong Lee Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.29%324 684
HTC CORPORATION11.31%1 686
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED12.40%736
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.10.41%628
JNTC CO., LTD.29.37%335
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-3.52%285
