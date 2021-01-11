Samsung Electronics : New AI-Powered Robotic Vacuum and Laundry Products Automate Home Cleaning

The JetBot 90 AI+ cleans your floors with innovative navigation technology,

while Samsung's washer-dryer pair take the guesswork out of laundry

Today at CES 2021, Samsung Electronics introduces innovative new home appliances that can help automate daily tasks. The new JetBot 90 AI+ features smart technologies that optimize its cleaning route and respond to its environment. Meanwhile, Samsung's new Smart Dial Front Load washers and dryers use artificial intelligence to learn user preferences and recommend optimal washing and drying cycles. Both the JetBot 90 AI+ and smart washer were recently recognized with this year's CES Innovation Awards and will arrive in the U.S. in the first half of 2021.

'At Samsung, we're committed to delivering new appliance innovations that inspire families, while helping make life at home easier in ways not thought of before,' said John Herrington, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Home Appliances. 'By automating your floor care and learning your laundry preferences, these new home appliances remove items from your to-do list, freeing you up to do more of what you love.'

JetBot 90 AI+ Vacuum with AI-Based Sensors and Navigation

The JetBot 90 AI+-the world's first smart robotic vacuum, powered by Intel® AI-gives your floors an amazing clean with minimal effort.

Using a combination of sensors and AI-enhanced object recognition technology, the JetBot 90 AI+ navigates your home with the same efficiency and care you do. A LiDAR sensor, similar to that used in self-driving cars, detects distance and tracks location for precise movements. A 3D sensor recognizes the difference between objects such as a toy and the leg of a chair, detects even small objects on the floor, and recognizes a room's shape to maneuver around it. An object recognition algorithm allows it to identify objects of all kinds and map the safest, most efficient route. JetBot 90 AI+ then uses this information to clean closely around items on the floor, while being sure to maintain a safe distance from fragile or delicate objects, and to lower itself under furniture when needed. If anything is classified as dangerous or likely to cause secondary contamination, it will simply avoid the object.

As it cleans the floor, the JetBot 90 AI+'s advanced digital inverter motor maximizes the 30W suction power of its Jet Cyclone system to trap dust from the air and dirt from the floor. The unit's self-cleaning brush, which has fine fibers made of soft woven textiles, picks up dust from hard floor and reaches into crevices.

When it's finished cleaning, the JetBot 90 AI+ automatically heads back to the Clean Station™, Samsung's signature disposal system. There, it empties the dirt, dust, and hair it has collected into a bag that you only need to replace once every two to three months.

And by connecting to your smartphone via the Samsung SmartThings app,1 the JetBot 90 AI+ literally puts its cleaning power in your hands. Control your vacuum from anywhere-schedule a clean, set 'no-go zones' on a map of your home, or even connect to its camera to keep an eye on your home and your pets while you're away.

Streamlined Clothing Care with AI-Powered Washer-Dryer Pair

Samsung's AI innovations are continually changing the way consumers tackle everyday tasks. The new 8800 Series Smart Dial Front Load washers and dryers have been redesigned to make laundry easier, more intuitive, and less stressful.

Samsung is bringing its signature Smart Dial technology to the new laundry pair. The Smart Dial intelligently learns your preferred cycles and settings, then prioritizes them for quick access in a simplified, easy-to-use control panel. It also recommends specific cycles based on intelligent learning of past cycles run on particular days of the week or at specific times.

Its powerful OptiWash feature detects the laundry load's weight and uses a patented Turbidity Sensor to determine the ideal amount of water and detergent to use in the cycle. It also determines how long to wash clothing, ensuring that clothes come out their cleanest.

Using a stacked washer and dryer has never been easier. With the MultiControl feature, you can fully operate both the washer and the dryer right from a centralized panel on the washer,2 keeping all controls within an easy reach.

You can also use the SmartThings app3 to receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, schedule cycles, and more, right from your smartphone.

The JetBot 90 AI+ and laundry pair will be on display at Samsung's virtual CES exhibit from January 11 to 14. For more information on Samsung's latest products, please visit https://www.samsung.com/us/explore/experiences/ces2021.

1Available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

2Use of this feature requires DV‑MCK/A1, which is sold separately.

3Requires wireless network, Samsung account and SmartThings App. The Samsung SmartThings app supports Android OS 4.0 (ICS) or later which is optimized for Samsung smartphones (Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series). This app also supports iOS 7 or later for iPhone models. The SmartThings App is available in the App Store and Play Store.