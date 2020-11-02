Samsung Electronics : New Partnership with Etsy Brings Colorful and Inspiring Artwork to The Frame TV

25 New Imaginative and Family-Friendly Artworks Now Available on Samsung's Art Store

Samsung Electronics announced a new partnership with Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, bringing 25 new works of nature-inspired art to The Frame, available exclusively on Samsung's Art Store.

Available worldwide beginning October 28, the collection of imaginative and family-friendly art features five popular Etsy artists : Jorey Hurley, Elly Mackay, Melanie Mikecz, David Scheirer and Mirlande Jean-Gilles, who work in a variety of mediums from collage to watercolor. The 25 selected works from the artists feature a mix of vivid illustrations, colorful collages, and whimsical imagery and graphics that come alive on The Frame's QLED screen, awakening imagination in any room of the house.

Designed to be a TV when it's on and art when it's off, The Frame is an innovative digital canvas that reflects an individual's personal style. With over 1,400 works of art available within its extensive Art Store catalogue, the new partnership with Etsy arrives at a time when consumers are reimagining the uses of their homes, and how spaces can be inspiring and restorative for the whole family.

'Since launching The Frame in 2017, Samsung has curated a diverse catalogue of art from across the world. However, this new collection developed in partnership with Etsy is something new for us and extremely special,' said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics. 'The Frame's extensive Art Store catalogue has always been about democratizing art and giving consumers the ability to discover pieces that move and inspire them. We are excited to give five of Etsy's artists a global audience.'

'These talented artists and creators really showcase the creative spirit of our community and we are excited to be sharing their talents with the world in this way,' said Kelly Clausen, Senior Director, Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Etsy. 'Our partnership with Samsung will provide an entirely new avenue for these artists to bring their creative inspiration directly into homes for people around the world.'

The Frame's Art Store catalogue features art from museums and galleries worldwide in luminous 4K picture quality. Samsung's unique partnerships have transformed the user experience with The Frame from a traditional TV into a discovery hub for the most iconic art pieces and collections.

For more information on The Frame, please visit www.samsung.com.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments.

Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.