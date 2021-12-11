Samsung Electronics : Officially Names Merged SET Division As the DX Division

Samsung Electronics officially named its newly merged SET Division as the DX (Device eXperience) Division, reflecting its ongoing commitment to creating new and meaningful experiences for customers.

The DX Division, headed by Vice Chairman and CEO Jong-Hee Han, will comprise of the Visual Display Business, Digital Appliances Business, Health & Medical Equipment Business, MX Business and Networks Business. The naming reflects the Company's longer-term future-oriented business structure and stronger global leadership.

With services and solutions that meet the needs of users as well as a wide range of products -from TVs and appliances to smartphones and network equipment -the Company will focus on providing leading experiences for customers.

Under the DX Division, the Company expects to strengthen synergies among the diverse businesses and create differentiated products and services.