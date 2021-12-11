Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Electronics : Officially Names Merged SET Division As the DX Division

12/11/2021 | 09:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Samsung Electronics officially named its newly merged SET Division as the DX (Device eXperience) Division, reflecting its ongoing commitment to creating new and meaningful experiences for customers.

The DX Division, headed by Vice Chairman and CEO Jong-Hee Han, will comprise of the Visual Display Business, Digital Appliances Business, Health & Medical Equipment Business, MX Business and Networks Business. The naming reflects the Company's longer-term future-oriented business structure and stronger global leadership.

With services and solutions that meet the needs of users as well as a wide range of products -from TVs and appliances to smartphones and network equipment -the Company will focus on providing leading experiences for customers.

Under the DX Division, the Company expects to strengthen synergies among the diverse businesses and create differentiated products and services.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 02:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
12/11SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Officially Names Merged SET Division As the DX Division
PU
12/11Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025
RE
12/10Chadcombe Robber Appears in Court
AQ
12/10South Korean Stocks Fall over Rising New Infections; Samsung Electronics Declines Nearl..
MT
12/10S.Korea stocks end 7-day rally but mark best week in 2 months
RE
12/09Samsung - Capture the World with Galaxy S21, Getting Up Close and Personal With Tigers ..
AQ
12/09SK Hynix May Build Chip Factory in the US
MT
12/09Game Developer-Developers boost revenues by 10% with Flexion's multi-platform service
AQ
12/09South Korean Stocks Jump as Omicron Fears Ease over Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine; T..
MT
12/09S.Korea stocks end at over 6-week high on vaccine optimism
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 277 232 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2021 39 822 B 33,7 B 33,7 B
Net cash 2021 109 244 B 92,5 B 92,5 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 517 172 B 438 B 438 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 76 900,00 KRW
Average target price 97 700,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.06%438 359
APPLE INC.35.24%2 944 128
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.17%61 203
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD36.14%26 348
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.56%20 024
HTC CORPORATION162.44%2 384