SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung Electronics : Premium Comes Standard with Galaxy Chromebook 2, World's First QLED Chromebook

01/07/2021 | 09:16am EST
Newest 2-in-1 Chromebook combines best of Samsung innovation with trailblazing Google experience, at a more affordable price point

Samsung Electronics today introduced Galaxy Chromebook 2, the newest member of the Galaxy Computing family. Since 2011, Samsung has been a leader in the Chromebook market, finding new ways to elevate the Chrome OS experience-and the premium Galaxy Chromebook represented a path-breaking leap forward. The 2-in-1 Galaxy Chromebook 2 builds on that legacy, offering the leading features from its predecessor at a more accessible price. Boasting the first-ever QLED display on a Chromebook, reliable hardware, and seamless integration into the Galaxy and Google ecosystems, Galaxy Chromebook 2 represents yet another high-performance option for users who love the flexibility of Chrome OS.

'Many kids grew up using Chromebooks in school, and as they enter the workforce and their needs evolve, they're looking for premium, powerful hardware that can elevate that intuitive Google experience,' said Shoneel Kolhatkar, General Manager, Head of New Computing, Samsung Electronics America. 'We designed the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with these users in mind, taking the popular features from Galaxy Chromebook-incredible visuals, great specs, and gorgeous design and color-and bringing them to a wider base of customers.'

Built for Entertainment

For years, Chromebooks earned a reputation as classroom mainstays, great for basic tasks like web browsing and word processing. The Galaxy Chromebook line takes this intuitive Google experience to new heights, offering immersive entertainment capabilities that let you do more with Chrome OS. Capable of producing over a billion different colors, every visual on Galaxy Chromebook 2's 13.3' display is vivid and bright.

Combined with Smart AMP sound-which runs up to 178% louder than the average amplifier-audio on Galaxy Chromebook 2 places you right in the center of the action. Thanks to its 2-in-1 form factor, Galaxy Chromebook 2 isn't just a laptop: it's a mobile theater, creative canvas, and smart notebook, all in one. Whether you're a serial streamer, devout gamer, or budding artist, this laptop takes any audiovisual experience to the next level.

Enhance Your Productivity

Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes built with hardware that you can depend on. Powered by an Intel® processor, along with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities, Galaxy Chromebook 2 allows you to multi-task with ease. And thanks to an all-new lattice keyboard with wider keycaps and bright backlighting, you can worry less about typos-and more on the task at hand, no matter the time of day.

Plus, be ready when inspiration strikes by adding any Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen to your new Galaxy Chromebook 2.1 Whether you're scribbling down an idea or drawing your latest masterpiece, you'll enjoy a flawless 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity-perfect for tasks like note taking or photo editing. And with long-lasting battery life, you can keep working wherever you please, without having to tether yourself to an outlet.

Two Ecosystems, One Device

Galaxy Chromebook 2 runs on Google's beloved Chrome OS, making it easy to enjoy multi-tasking and quick access to leading connected services. Easily back-up and access your files through Google Drive, unwind with your favorite games on the Google Play Store, and stay connected with friends and family with Google Meet. And thanks to built-in Google Assistant, you can get quick answers to your questions, manage your calendar, and control your smart home devices without lifting a finger. All of this comes in addition to classic Galaxy ecosystem hallmarks, like seamless connectivity with your Samsung devices-so you can make calls and send messages from your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Availability

Designed with mobility in mind, Galaxy Chromebook 2 is just 13.9mm thick-and with two stunning finishes-a vibrant Fiesta Red and timeless Mercury Gray-your Chromebook has never looked better.

Product Specifications

　 Galaxy Chromebook 2
Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm
* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used.
* Height varies depending on manufacturing process.
Weight 1.23kg
* Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used.
Display 13.3-inch QLED FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen
OS Chrome OS
CPU 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3-10110U
Intel® Celeron® 5205U
* May differ by market and product.
Graphic Intel® UHD Graphics
Memory 4GB, 8GB (LPDDR3)
* May differ by market and mobile operator.
* User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.
Storage 64GB, 128GB
* MicroSD card sold separately.
Camera 720P HD (1MP)
Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP
Pen USI Pen support (sold separately)
Keyboard Backlit
WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth® v5.0
* May differ by market.
Battery 45.5Wh (Typical)

* Based on results from internal lab tests for local video playback time conducted by Samsung. Test results are estimated values of the battery sample from a pre-release version tested under default settings (audio volume and brightness levels) without connection to Wi-Fi or mobile network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage, and other factors.

* Adaptor is different depending on system.

Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
Ports USB-C® (2), Headphone/Mic, MicroSD slot

* Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

1Pen sold separately.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 14:15:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
