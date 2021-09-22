Samsung Electronics : S.Korea to donate 1 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam in October

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it
would donate more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to
Vietnam next month in what would become the northern Asian
country's first direct cross-border sharing of its vaccine
stockpiles.
Vietnam, which serves as a major manufacturing hub for many
South Korean companies including technology company Samsung
Electronics, has fully vaccinated only about 7% of
its 98 million people, one of Asia's lowest inoculation rates.
The announcement by South Korea's presidential office came
hours after President Moon Jae-in met with Vietnamese President
Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly
in New York.
South Korea's Vice Health Minister Kang Do-tae declined to
disclose the vaccine brand when asked during a Wednesday
briefing.
South Korea, which also struggled to get vaccine supplies
initially, has supercharged its campaign in recent months,
inoculating 82.8% of its adult population with at least one dose
and fully vaccinating 50.2%.
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Tom Hogue)