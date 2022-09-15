Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-13
56800.00 KRW   -2.24%
05:46aSamsung Electronics to invest $5B in 2050 zero-emissions plan
AQ
05:39aSamsung Elec to invest over $5 bln to slash emissions
RE
05:37aSamsung says no decision after report it was returning to Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Electronics Sets New Carbon Targets in $5 Billion Sustainability Push

09/15/2022 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Fabiana Negrin Ochoa and Justina Lee


Samsung Electronics Co. has launched a new environmental strategy, pledging to cut carbon emissions, use more renewable energy and invest $5.03 billion in sustainability initiatives, as booming demand for chips poses extra environmental challenges for manufacturers.

The South Korean electronics giant said in a press release Thursday that it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its global operations by 2050. For the Device eXperience Division, which encompasses its consumer-electronics businesses, the timeline is set for 2030.

To hit those targets for direct and indirect emissions, known as Scope 1 and 2, Samsung will invest heavily in carbon-cutting technologies, for example by reducing process gases--a byproduct of chip-making--and installing treatment facilities on its manufacturing lines by 2030.

The use of gases with a heavy climate impact is a key sustainability issue for chip makers, along with the large amounts of water and electricity needed for manufacturing.

Samsung said that as it has expanded capacity to meet global demand, "the electric power needs of semiconductor manufacturing facilities have continued to increase," with daily water withdrawal needs at its South Korea sites tipped to double by 2030.

It aims to address those issues by maximizing water reuse, carrying out water-restoration projects and ramping up its use of renewable energy.

Samsung on Thursday also joined the RE100, an initiative that commits companies to using 100% renewable energy. It plans to match the power needs of its global operations with renewable sources by 2050.

The announcements were met with lukewarm response from some observers.

"Samsung signing up for declarations like this [the RE100] might be a step in the right direction but a vague 2050 target leaves shareholders with more questions than answers," said Kiran Aziz, head of responsible investments at KLP, Norway's largest pension fund.

KLP has a holding of $62 million in Samsung.

Crucially, the group's targets leave out Scope 3 emissions, she said, referring to those emitted indirectly via a company's value chain.

Greenpeace East Asia says the company's timeline is too slow, and its targets aren't ambitious enough.

"A 2050 target puts Samsung far behind many of its peers, including Apple, Sony, and Intel," Jude Lee, deputy executive director of the environmental group, said in a statement. Samsung's climate commitment is limited to its operations and didn't mention specific plans for supply-chain decarbonization, she added.

Apple Inc. aims to have net-zero supply chain and products by 2030, while Sony Corp. targets carbon neutrality, including Scope 3, by 2040.

In the release, Samsung said it "will set mid-to long-term reduction targets for value chain emissions [Scope 3]" and would "focus on new approaches to reduce emissions in areas such as supply chains."

Samsung didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.


Write to Fabiana Negrin Ochoa at fabiana.negrinochoa@wsj.com 

 -0-

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 0605ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.96% 155.31 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
INTEL CORPORATION -0.38% 29.18 Delayed Quote.-43.13%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.24% 56800 End-of-day quote.-27.46%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.92% 10470 Delayed Quote.-28.32%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
05:46aSamsung Electronics to invest $5B in 2050 zero-emissions plan
AQ
05:39aSamsung Elec to invest over $5 bln to slash emissions
RE
05:37aSamsung says no decision after report it was returning to Russia
RE
05:26aPosco Holdings to Collaborate in Five-Part Agreement to Power Sarawak's Green Hydrogen ..
MT
03:19aS.Korean shares fall on foreign outflows, won hits 13-1/2-yr low
RE
12:40aSamsung-Backed Group Wins Bid to Build Philippine Airport, Nikkei Reports
DJ
12:11aSamsung Electronics Likely to Resume Russian Operations in October
MT
12:09aSamsung Electronics Plans $5 Billion Investments Under Net Zero Strategy
MT
09/14Samsung sets goal to attain 100% clean energy by 2050
AQ
09/14SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces New Environmental Strategy
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 313 995 B 226 B 226 B
Net income 2022 41 227 B 29,6 B 29,6 B
Net cash 2022 118 550 B 85,2 B 85,2 B
P/E ratio 2022 9,00x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 382 203 B 275 B 275 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 56 800,00 KRW
Average target price 81 930,56 KRW
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jong-Hee Han Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kye Hyun Kyung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Han-Jo Kim Chairman
Sang-Gyun Kim Head-Compliance Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-27.46%274 579
SHENZHEN AISIDI CO.,LTD.-17.31%1 714
SK NETWORKS COMPANY LIMITED-14.14%686
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.81%643
JNTC CO., LTD.-33.55%209
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED-48.79%194