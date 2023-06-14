Advanced search
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-12
72000.00 KRW   +1.41%
Samsung Electronics : Signs Net Zero Home Cooperation Partnership With SolarEdge

06/14/2023 | 03:09am EDT
Samsung now collaborates SolarEdge, global leader in residential solar and storage solution, providing homeowners with better means of energy independence

Samsung Electronics today announced that it has signed a partnership with SolarEdge, the global leader in residential solar and storage solutions, to expand its coverage of the Net Zero Home ecosystem.

Integrating with SolarEdge Home, SolarEdge's smart energy ecosystem, SmartThings Energy offers users new ways to optimize energy consumption and lower their home's energy bills. It provides one-stop support, from monitoring a household's photovoltaic (PV) generation and battery status at a glance to optimize energy consumption and save energy with its AI Energy Mode. The SolarEdge ecosystem has expanded to include Samsung's wide range of smart energy technologies, including heat pumps to power more devices with clean solar energy, together providing visibility on appliances' impact on household energy consumption.

Samsung has now created a base for business expansion through this partnership with SolarEdge, a company specializing in smart inverters that convert sunlight into electrical energy. SolarEdge's innovative energy optimization system uses data-driven automation to make hundreds of optimal energy decisions every day based on smart predictions of solar production, energy consumption patterns, battery status and utility rates.

"The solutions we've developed with our key partners underline our commitment to creating a brighter future with solar power," said Chan-woo Park, Executive Vice President of Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. "We're excited to demonstrate how expanding our net zero home solution and SmartThings Energy service will make it easier for consumers to become energy independent, save money and contribute to creating a healthier planet."

"Samsung is a strategic partner, and we are excited to further expand the SolarEdge Home offering and provide our customers with an expanded suite of possible smart energy appliances," said Ido Ginodi, VP of Global Product at SolarEdge. "As part of an end-to-end smart energy ecosystem, our smart SolarEdge ONE optimization system will help optimize home energy consumption and lower homeowner energy bills."

SmartThings Energy will also provide periodic information on carbon intensity as one of its new features, starting at the end of June. Carbon intensity refers to the carbon emissions generated by consuming one kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity, and consumers can experience the reduction in carbon emissions through product-specific carbon emission forecasts and participate by choosing relatively low carbon intensity time periods.

In addition, Samsung will expand its Demand Response (DR) service globally starting in the U.S., following its successful introduction in Korea. Backed by local governments, the service provides financial incentives such as cash rewards and credits to consumers if they voluntarily reduce energy use during peak hours of power usage.

Since March, Samsung has been operating DR in cooperation with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Korea Electric Power Corporation. Starting at the end of June, Samsung plans to test run DR in California and New York.

Samsung's collaboration with SolarEdge is not the first of its kind. It has a history of joining hands with a variety of solar energy companies, like Qcells in 2021, and also with SMA Solar Technology and Maxeon Solar Technology.

Samsung will display its innovative, energy-saving solutions at Intersolar Europe 2023 together with its various global partners. The event, Europe's largest energy exhibition, will take place in Munich, Germany from June 14 to 16.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 07:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
