Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Electronics : Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to build $17 billion chip plant

09/06/2021 | 01:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - The city of Taylor, Texas - one of two locations in the state under consideration by Samsung Electronics for a $17 billion chip plant - plans to offer extensive property tax breaks if it is chosen by the South Korean tech giant.

Taylor is competing with Austin, Texas to land the plant which is expected to create about 1,800 new jobs. Samsung has also said it is looking at other potential sites in Arizona and New York.

Other potential sites have yet to disclose planned tax breaks.

A proposed resolution posted on the city's website shows that for the land Samsung will use, it is set to be offered a grant equivalent to 92.5% of assessed property tax for 10 years, 90% for the following 10 years and then 85% in the 10 years after that.

Other measures include a 92.5% tax waiver on new property built on the site for 10 years and the repayment of development review costs.

The proposed resolution will be considered on Wednesday by the Taylor City Council and Williamson County Commissioners.

The Taylor site is located about 25 miles (40 kilometres) from Austin. It is about 1,187.5 acres (4.81 square kilometres)in size, much bigger than the Austin site. Samsung last year purchased more than 250 acres in Austin, which is in addition to 350 acres it owns that includes its sole U.S. chip factory.

If Samsung decides on Taylor, it plans to break ground by the first quarter of next year with production due to start by end-2024, a document previously filed with Texas state officials has said. [nL4N2OS0M5

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
01:26aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Texas city to offer Samsung large property tax breaks to b..
RE
09/03SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - How the Galaxy Buds2 Were Developed With Charli XCX and ..
AQ
09/03Exclusive-Tokyo ready to back Western Digital-Kioxia deal if key tech stays i..
RE
09/03S.Korean stocks end higher ahead of U.S. payrolls data
RE
09/02China's Shipments of Wearable Device Jump 33.7% in Q2
MT
09/02Kioxia favors IPO over Western Digital merger offer-paper
RE
09/02AMBARELLA : Fiscal Q2 Beat Driven by Computer Vision Momentum, Improving Wafer S..
MT
09/02NEO BATTERY MATERIALS : Announces Silicon Anode Prototype Sample Order From Soli..
MT
09/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expands 5G Portfolio in India with Galaxy A52s 5G; Makes P..
AQ
09/02SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Former Samsung Electronics Boss Steps in as SNU Holdings C..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 274 069 B 237 B 237 B
Net income 2021 38 932 B 33,6 B 33,6 B
Net cash 2021 110 313 B 95,3 B 95,3 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 515 793 B 446 B 446 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 76 600,00 KRW
Average target price 102 026,32 KRW
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.43%446 187
HTC CORPORATION17.07%1 067
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-32.35%758
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-6.75%696
JNTC CO., LTD.-17.74%467
UNIDEVICE AG-17.21%36