Samsung Electronics : Wins 71 iF Design Awards 2022

Win three Gold Awards for designs that offer experiences customizable to different lifestyles

Awarded 71 trophies in nine categories ranging from product designs for TVs, home appliances, smartphones and others to User Experience(UX) design

Samsung Electronics received a total of 71 awards, including three Gold Awards, at the International Forum (iF) Design Award 2022, a prestigious German international design competition. Samsung Electronics received Gold Awards for its portable screen The Freestyle, mobile phone Galaxy Z Flip3 and wireless vacuum cleaner Bespoke Slim. This year Samsung received the most awards out of 11,000 submissions from 57 countries.

Founded in 1953 as Die Gute Industrieform e.V., the iF Design Award conducts comprehensive evaluations of differentiation and impact, among others, in a total of nine categories - Product, Packaging, Communication, Professional Concept, Interior Architecture, Architecture, Service Design, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI).

"It is important for a design to connect the changing values with innovative technologies," said Jinsoo Kim, Executive Vice President at Corporate Design Center in Samsung Electronics. "We are committed to offering a meaningful experience that both meets the various demands of customers and improves the quality of our lives."

Three Gold Award Winning Products Recognized for Designs That Offer Customized Experiences to Different Lifestyles

The Freestyle is a portable screen that can display as large as 254cm in diagonal length depending on the environment where it is used, be it on the wall, the ceiling or the floor as it rotates 180 degrees.

Thanks to its lightweight and minimal design, The Freestyle is highly portable, allowing the user to hold it in one hand, and can be used with ease both indoors and outside such as on camping sites. Depending on each individual lifestyle, it can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker or as an ambient lamp that can glow light in various colors.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 was honored for its iconic and compact design that comes with premium features and exclusive foldable experiences, providing a truly personalized smartphone experience. With Galaxy Z Flip3's unique form factor, users are able to enjoy the full smartphone experience when unfolded and pocketable design when folded in half. Not only is the design refined by providing a large Cover Screen, but it also maximizes the usability by allowing users to view notifications and capture a quick photo even when folded.

The vacuum cleaner The Bespoke Slim also won the Gold Award for its simple design that blends well with the surrounding living space. The Bespoke concept, which brings customized products to fit lifestyles and tastes, was applied to the product, improving the experience throughout the entire cleaning process from product storage to dust emptying.

Total of 71 Awards, From Product to UX Design, Including TV, Home appliance and Smartphones

With its designs being recognized in all categories at the iF Design Award 2022 including Product and User Interface (UI), Samsung Electronics won the most number of awards totaling 71.

In addition to the three Gold Awards, the Neo QLED 8K, the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator and the Galaxy Buds2 also won awards in the Product category.

The One UI 4, new interface of Galaxy smartphones that enables users to customize their devices, and the Galaxy Upcycling at Home, which allows users to build a smart home by recycling unused Galaxy phones into Home IoT devices were also recognized for the design excellence.