    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/06
81500 KRW   -0.73%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Electronics : leader Jay Y. Lee qualifies for parole -Justice Ministry

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, in jail after convictions for bribery and embezzlement, has qualified for parole, South Korea's Justice Minister said Monday.

Lee is expected to leave prison later this week, the ministry said.

Convicted of bribing a friend of former President Park Geun-hye, Lee, 53, has served 18 months of a revised 30 month sentence. He initially served one year of a five-year sentence from August 2017 which was later suspended. That court decision was then overturned and while the sentence was shortened, he was sent back to jail in January this year.

Support for his parole, both political and amongst the public, has grown amid anxiety that key strategic decisions are not being made at the South Korean tech giant. Samsung and the wider business community also made appeals to the government for his release.

Although the day-to-day running of the world's biggest memory chip maker and smartphone manufacturer has not been affected by his absence, company sources say decisions on major investment and M&A projects should only be made by Lee.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 273 965 B 239 B 239 B
Net income 2021 38 913 B 34,0 B 34,0 B
Net cash 2021 110 841 B 96,9 B 96,9 B
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 548 171 B 478 B 479 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 81 500,00 KRW
Average target price 103 864,86 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.0.62%478 197
HTC CORPORATION31.22%1 185
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-24.23%835
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-4.64%711
JNTC CO., LTD.-12.17%503
UNIDEVICE AG-11.48%38