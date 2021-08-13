Log in
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/12
77000 KRW   -1.91%
Samsung Electronics : leader Jay Y. Lee's legal troubles

08/13/2021 | 04:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee walks as he is released on parole from Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, has been released on parole.

But he has two other trials to face - one in which he is accused of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation and another in which he is accused of unlawfully using a sedative.

The following is a timeline of Lee's legal woes.

2016

Oct. 24: Allegations of wrongdoing by former President Park Geun-hye involving a personal confidant, Choi Seo-won, better known by her former name Choi Soon-sil, is reported by a local cable channel.

Nov. 13: South Korean prosecutors question Jay Y. Lee in a probe over the growing political scandal involving Park.

Dec. 21: A team led by a special prosecutor launches a formal criminal investigation.

2017

Feb. 17: Lee is arrested, accused of paying bribes to organisations controlled by Choi to secure support for a merger of two Samsung affiliates that was widely seen as designed to cement his control of the Samsung conglomerate.

Feb. 28: Samsung Group dismantles its corporate strategy office amid accusations that Lee worked with the office to bribe Park via Choi.

Feb. 28: South Korean prosecutors indict 17 people including Lee over the scandal.

Aug. 25: The Seoul Central District Court sentences Lee to five years in prison for bribery, hiding assets abroad and embezzlement.

2018

Feb. 5: Lee is released from jail after an appeals court cut his sentence to two and a half years and suspended the sentence for four years. Lee's attorney says he will appeal to the Supreme Court to try to overturn the conviction.

2019

Aug. 29: South Korea's Supreme Court sends Lee's case back to the appellate Seoul High Court for review, saying its interpretation of what constituted bribes was too narrow.

2020

Jan. 9: Samsung Group sets up an anti-corruption panel headed by a former supreme court judge to improve compliance and prevent violation of governance rules.

May 6: Lee makes a public apology over controversies in succession plans at Samsung and says he will not hand over management rights to his children.

Sept. 1: Prosecutors indict Lee and 10 others, accusing them of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation in connection with a 2015 $8 billion merger of two Samsung affiliates.

2021

Jan. 18: The Seoul High Court sentences Lee to two and a half years and he returns to prison.

March 19: Lee receives emergency surgery for a burst appendix and is hospitalised until April 15 when he returns to prison.

March 26: A South Korean independent panel recommends prosecutors stop probing Lee over an allegation of unlawful use of a sedative.

April 22: Trial in which he is accused of accounting fraud and stock price manipulation begins.

June 4: Prosecutors seek a 50 million won ($43,670) fine for Lee over the alleged unlawful use of the sedative.

June 29: A court orders Lee stand trial for the sedative use.

Aug. 9: Parole for Lee is approved.

Aug. 13: Lee is released from Seoul Detention Center on parole.

Sept. 7: Trial over his sedative use is scheduled to begin.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
