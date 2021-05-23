Samsung Electronics : Expands Smart Monitor Lineup Worldwide to Meet Growing Demand of Do-It-All Displays

World's first 'do-it-all' screen offered with new 43-inch and 24-inch sizes, additional color options and enhanced smart features

Samsung Electronics today announced the global availability of its newly expanded Smart Monitor lineup, providing more display sizes and design options, along with new and enhanced smart features. The lineup now includes a larger 43-inch M7 (UHD resolution) model, delivering enhanced productivity and an immersive entertainment experience. The M5 (FHD resolution) models are now available in 24-inch, 27-inch and 32-inch displays, featuring a sleek design and a stylish new white color option.

The Samsung Smart Monitor series was launched in November 2020 as the world's first do-it-all screen designed for today's businesses, academia and consumers who are working, learning and staying entertained at home. The Smart Monitor offers integrated media and productivity apps, versatile connectivity, built-in speakers and a solar cell-powered remote control.

'As time spent working, learning and playing from home increases for people around the world, homes are being transformed into multi-functional environments,' said Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'Our expanded Smart Monitor lineup will continue to provide users with even more convenient and flexible ways to accomplish everyday activities through technology, enabling them to truly 'do it all' through powerful mobile and PC connectivity on the smartest monitor available on the market today.'

The latest additions to Samsung's Smart Monitor series include:

Smart Monitor M7 43' (Model: M70A) - As the flagship model, the Smart Monitor M7 now comes in a larger 43-inch size that maximizes productivity and enhances entertainment, wrapped in a borderless design that delivers an immersive experience whether working, learning or playing. Featuring a 4K Ultra-High Definition (UHD) display, the 43-inch M7 can seamlessly switch functionalities, moving from a reliable work device to an instant 4K entertainment hub with built-in content streaming apps, speakers and HDR10 capabilities to optimize every detail of 4K content.

Smart Monitor M5 27' and 32' in White (Model: M50A) - The popular M5 model now comes in a sleek and stylish white design for both its 27- and 32-inch models. The new color blends in perfectly with minimalist-inspired designs and adds a finishing touch to any interior aesthetic, making it ideal to complement a design-conscious user's home.

Smart Monitor M5 24' (Model: M50A) - The M5 range now also comes in a new 24-inch Full HD form factor, making it the most accessible Smart Monitor in terms of size and pricing. The Smart Monitor's compact sizing makes it ideal for those who may not have the desk space for a larger monitor or for customers simply looking for a good value multi-functional monitor.

Alongside the new size and design options, Samsung is unveiling a range of new features. TV Plus1 provides a variety of 100% free live and on-demand content with no downloads or sign-up required. Meanwhile, Universal Guide2 offers content recommendations based on an analysis of the user's preferences and viewing patterns, ensuring fully personalized suggestions on popular apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The voice assistant has been upgraded from previous models to enable not only Bixby, but also other voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Remote Access feature will also be updated to 'PC on Screen' in June, enabling simple and secure connectivity between the Smart Monitor and external PCs for improved usability.

As part of Samsung's long-term sustainability program, the M7 43-inch includes an all-in-one solar-powered remote made from recycled plastic, delivering eco-friendly efficiency with charging from indoor sunlight, lightbulbs, or a USB-C connection. In addition, the remote for other models has been partially crafted from recycled plastic for reduced carbon footprint and enhanced sustainability.

Utilizing the same features as the first-generation lineup, the Samsung Smart Monitor lineup provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a quick tap using Tap View,3 Mirroring or with Apple AirPlay 2. In addition, Samsung DeX allows users to enjoy a complete desktop experience by connecting their monitor with their mobile device. The display also supports Microsoft 365 applications,4 enabling users to view and edit documents and conveniently save them on the cloud even without PC connection, thanks to embedded Wi-Fi. For a clean workplace setup, the Smart Monitor offers plenty of ports, including a USB Type-C port,5 USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 capabilities.

The display can also transform into a complete entertainment hub with the ability for users to access OTT content and stream their favorite movies and shows on Netflix, HBO and YouTube even without a connection to a PC or mobile device.6

The Samsung Smart Monitor expanded lineup is available in a variety of models, sizes and specifications. For more information, please visit: https://displaysolutions.samsung.com/monitor/detail/1803/43M70A.

1 Availability depends on countries.

2 Availability depends on countries.

3 Tap view is compatible with Galaxy devices running Android 8.1 or higher, and version 5.1 in the SmartThings app.

4 Microsoft 365 Account required.

5 Available on only M7 model.

6 Streaming service availability may vary by country. Subscription required.