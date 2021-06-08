Samsung Electronics : SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offering Customers a More Dynamic Connected Home Experience

New Update Offers Users Simpler, More Robust Experiences To Control Their Connected Homes

Samsung Electronics today announced the release of the next generation of SmartThings, the premier technology enabling connected living and driving the future of IoT. The eponymous mobile and Windows desktop applications now feature the enhanced updates. As part of SmartThings' ongoing commitment to simplify the connected home experience, the new interface offers an easier, more robust user journey, and faster load times with a brand-new interface.

'We're pleased to introduce the new SmartThings experience,' said Jaeyeon Jung, Corporate Vice President at Samsung Electronics. 'We've listened to our customers and have invested in our technology to enhance the user experience to make it simpler. As smart homes continue to surge in popularity, SmartThings is the ideal platform that allows everyone to enjoy a smarter life with connected devices.'

The new SmartThingsinterface makes it easier to discover connected home experiences, while ensuring a seamless transition from SmartThings' previous version. SmartThings' enhanced design breaks down the app into five different sections - Favorites, Devices, Life, Automations, and Menu.

Favorites is the new home screen within SmartThings and gathers the devices, scenes, and services used most for quicker access

Devices lets users view and control all devices, connecting TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and more.

Life is a place to explore the growing world of connected living where users can discover new SmartThings services that transform physical products into meaningful user experiences. Users can learn about enhanced functions that improve their overall living experience, such as SmartThings Cooking, a one-stop-shop that creates seamless kitchen and meal-prepping experiences.

Automations connects devices and allows them to work together and respond to specific conditions in the home, such as a door opening and a light turning on.

Menu will house additional SmartThings features including SmartThings Labs, Notifications, History, and Settings.

The new interface is available for Android devices starting today, and iOS will follow shortly after. This update follows SmartThings' recent announcement of its Windows application, which offers a similar experience right from a Galaxy Book and any other Windows PC.

SmartThings continues to double down on enhancing its technology. Recently, SmartThings announced the integration of the Matter protocol into its ecosystem, holding its leading spot as the platform with the most flexible ways to connect devices, including Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, Zigbee, and now Matter. SmartThings' open platform brings together devices, developers, and services to offer one of the largest integrated ecosystems. With hundreds of certified brands and millions of active users on the platform, SmartThings facilitates innovations in connected living across multiple use cases.

For more information about SmartThings, please visit: www.samsung.com/smartthings.