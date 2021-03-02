Samsung Electronics : Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Discover More of What You're Passionate About

From MICRO LED and Samsung Neo QLED to monitors and lifestyle screens,

Samsung redefines the role of the TV in the home with capabilities relevant to consumers' new needs and personal interests

Samsung Electronics showcased its 2021 lineup of MICRO LED, Samsung Neo QLED, lifestyle TVs, monitors, and soundbars at its virtual Unbox & Discover event. As people spend more time at home, Samsung's latest innovations let consumers get the most from their screens-allowing them to work efficiently, communicate effectively, and explore their personal passions.

'At Samsung, we are proud to constantly innovate to improve consumers' everyday lives. Over the past year, technologies that were once 'nice to have' became a need, as our homes became offices, schools, gyms, and more,' said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America. 'The role of the TV in our lives has grown-and in 2021, Samsung continues to redefine the role of TV around the needs and passions of consumers.'

For decades, TVs were seen simply as a way to watch movies and shows; now, TVs are serving as conference rooms and fitness hubs. By taking advantage of many features for the first time this past year, people are re-examining the role that their TV plays in their lives.

Beyond Samsung's innovative approach to new features, our leadership in picture performance has made Samsung the number one global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years. In 2021, Samsung continues to break new ground to offer consumers extraordinary viewing experiences.

MICRO LED Comes Home

With superb brightness, deep blacks, and breathtaking image quality, MICRO LED technology offers a groundbreaking viewing experience that lasts. Its inorganic LEDs help prevent burn-in and ensure the screen stays vibrant over its lifetime.

In 2018, Samsung introduced MICRO LED in the form of 'The Wall'-a configurable system of modules that can reach an astounding 292 inches for an experience like no other. With its inherent flexibility, 'The Wall' requires professional installation in the home or office.

In 2021, Samsung brings all the power of MICRO LED technology in the form factor of a traditional TV experience. Now, consumers can take home the cinematic experience in a beautiful edge-to-edge screen design, with no need for professional assembly and installation. MICRO LED is available in 110'' and 99'' sizes globally beginning at the end of March; an 88'' size is launching this fall; and a 76'' is on the future roadmap.

MICRO LED can become 4 screens in one. With 4Vue (Quad View), consumers can watch up to four sources of content simultaneously. Keep up with multiple sports at once, or stream a walkthrough while playing a video game. MICRO LED brings true-to-life picture quality at an enormous scale-out of the box.

Samsung Neo QLED Fits Any Home and Every Passion

As people turn to TVs as an outlet for their passions, Samsung developed Samsung Neo QLED to enhance the viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. The Samsung Neo QLED viewing experience is defined by our Neo Quantum Processor, and new Quantum Mini LEDs. At just 1/40th the size of conventional LEDs, Quantum Mini LEDs allow for ultra-fine light control. With deep blacks, bright lights, and upscaling technology smarter than any Samsung TV has ever offered, Samsung Neo QLED delivers an ultra-realistic picture-whether you are watching a football game, or playing one on your gaming console.

Samsung Neo QLED also offers features that level up gaming. Samsung is proud to be the Official TV Partner of Xbox Series X in the United States and Canada. With Xbox and Samsung renewing their multi-year agreement this year, the two companies will continue working together to offer an unbeatable gaming experience. Samsung Neo QLED and QLED offer cutting-edge capabilities that make them a phenomenal companion to next-gen gaming with Xbox Series X. In addition, Samsung Neo QLED and QLED let you see virtually every detail with incredible 4k clarity, a silky-smooth 120 frames per second, and a low 5.8ms response time.

In order to further deliver optimized gaming performance to the 2021 Samsung Neo QLED and QLED line, Samsung has also partnered with AMD to develop the first TV with Freesync Premium Pro support for both PC and console games to deliver a truly exceptional HDR gaming experience. Additionally, Samsung's new Game Bar helps players quickly monitor critical aspects of play. You can use it to access Samsung's Super Ultrawide Gameview, which brings ultra-wide aspect ratios-traditionally only available on gaming monitors-to the TV.

For those with a passion for fitness, Samsung Neo QLED brings athletic training and healthy living to the home. Last year, when people weren't able to go to the gym, many sought ways to stay fit at home. Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness and mindfulness platform launched in the spring of 2020, met this need. Samsung Health helped us stay fit with partner apps for every style of fitness and health, along with seamless connectivity to mobile devices and wearables.

In 2021, Samsung Health adds the benefit of a Smart Trainer. With an optional camera sold separately, the Smart Trainer utilizes AI to analyze your posture and provide real-time feedback to improve your form as you follow instructional videos.

In 2021, Samsung Neo QLED's 8K models (QN800A and QN900A) will be available in 65'', 75'', and 85'' sizes, while the 4K models (QN90A and QN85A) will reflect an even wider selection, starting at 50''.

TV Technology That Reflects Your Style Indoors or Outdoors

Consumers today expect experiences tailored to their needs, personal tastes, and style. The Lifestyle TV category offers screens designed for every consumer and every space-in and outside the home.

The Frame transforms the TV into a work of art that can be personalized to fit your aesthetic and decor. With new partnerships in the Art Store,1 like NAVA Contemporary and Etsy, The Frame features more original artwork to match individual tastes. It also includes AI-based auto-curation technology that recommends artwork based on your selections. Curate your own personal art collection with a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art from world-renowned institutions. The Frame also features increased photo storage space from 500 megabytes in 2020 to 6 gigabytes in 2021, so you can store up to 1,200 photos (all) in UHD quality. From beloved classics to stunning photography, the Art Store gives you access to a variety of content to personalize your space.

In 2021, there are new ways to customize the Frame itself-from new mounting options like the Slim Fit Wall Mount to five bezel options and more from third party providers. Additionally, we have made the 2021 Frame slimmer than ever: just 24.9 millimeters thick, about the same depth as an actual picture frame. It's just as appealing off as when it's on.

Samsung is also offering a new way to display the 2021 Frame, with My Shelf, a new accessory releasing globally later this year that lets you create a tailored wall with personal touches to complement your screen and décor. My Shelf can be attached to the 55 inch, 65 inch, and 75 inch Frame sizes, and will be available in four different colors: beige, white, brown, and black.

For those who miss the movie theater experience, The Premiere, the industry's first triple laser projector with 4K resolution, represents the next stage in home cinema-all in a compact package. Traditional beam projectors can be clunky and difficult to set up-and even if they offer a big screen, the resolution is sometimes far below an ordinary TV. The Premiere's minimalist design, with rounded edges and a fabric finish, fits neatly into any home. To help consumers use the Premiere anywhere in their home, we are going to be offering rollable screens optimized for the Premiere later this year on Samsung.com. Just position the Premiere around 5 inches or further from a monotone wall or ALR screen, and break out the popcorn.

In 2020, Samsung took its industry-leading picture performance from inside the home to the yard-just as consumers were looking to get outdoors. With The Terrace, our first outdoor TV, consumers can enjoy the picture quality, audio performance, and smart features they expect from Samsung outside. And they can do so worry-free; The Terrace is weather-resistant, with an IP55 rating to protect against water and dust. It is also simple to install, and easy to connect to cable service and a Wi-Fi network. The Terrace is available in 55', 65', and a new 75' Full Sun model2 is coming in time for summer.

Screens Suited for Every Need - From Productivity to Play

In 2020, the relevance of the monitor at home changed dramatically. For many, this meant additional screens for multiple needs. Suddenly, a screen that was used to shop online or surf social media became critical to daily life, as consumers used it to make the most of work, school, and play.

To fulfill this demand, the Smart Monitor is Samsung's first 'do-it-all' monitor-uniting the best of monitor and TV. Smart Monitor is compatible with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wireless DeX, and Apple AirPlay 2, letting consumers work from anywhere without needing to connect to a PC. With AirPlay 2, customers can stream, control, and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to their monitor. When you need to relax, you can enjoy your favorite shows by turning on the Smart TV platform and accessing your preferred streaming apps. Smart Monitor helps consumers stay productive when they need to be-and entertained when they need a break.

In 2020, the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor generated a lot of buzz-this year, Samsung is leveling up the experience with a Quantum MiniLED display and premium gaming features. The 1000R screen curvature, combined with Quantum MiniLED display technology, gives gamers an experience unlike any other. The new G9 joins Samsung's full lineup of curved and flat Odyssey gaming monitors.

To enable a new way of learning and working while staying safe, we are introducing the Samsung Interactive Display FLIP 75-inch,a digital whiteboard you can write, draw, and edit on. The Flip offers connective features for hybrid working and learning to help consumers succeed-whether in the classroom, the office, or at home. With optimized 4K picture quality and easy-to-read visuals, a team of up to 20 can work simultaneously to sync personal devices for real-time content sharing. The Flip allows users to see a coworker's or teacher's presentation as if they were there in person-offering the ability to work together while staying safe. Designed to foster greater collaboration, increase productivity, and enable a seamless exchange of ideas, the 75-inch display joins the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 85-inch display.

Sound That Matches the Visual

While Samsung TVs offer incredible sound from the tiniest of speakers, nothing rounds out the home theater experience like the addition of a Samsung soundbar. The 2021 Q Series lineup includes exclusive Q-Symphony tech, syncing audio from the Samsung TV to deliver enhanced 3-dimensional sound. The soundbar even measures its environment to project audio precisely where it needs to be.

For a full, deep and rich immersive experience, the Q950A boasts the industry's first 11.1.4 channel sound bringing you right into the center of the action. Its new Bass Boost feature allows users to add 'more boom' with a simple click. For those who play music from their mobile devices, Tap Sound makes it as simple as tapping a device to the soundbar. And the Q950A works with multiple voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa and Bixby-making it easy to take full control of the listening experience.

Passions, Style, Tastes, and Needs

In 2021, Samsung complements your passions, adjusts to your tastes, and delivers performance that enhances all experiences. From the pinnacle of luxurious performance in MICRO LED, to the aesthetic appeal of The Frame, Samsung redefines the role of the TV in your home-at a time when the TV is more relevant than ever.

For more information on Samsung's TV products, please visit www.samsung.com.

* Product availability may vary by region.

1Art Store subscription required to access full selection. Fees apply to subscription service.

2Panel protected up to 6 hours in sunlight at 700 watts and 104 degrees Fahrenheit; brightness may decrease to protect panel with other high temperature and sunlight conditions.