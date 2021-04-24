Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung Electronics : unit considers $673 million solar power plants in Texas -documents

04/24/2021 | 11:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul

Berkeley, CALIFORNIA (Reuters) - A unit of Samsung C&T is considering investing $673 million in building solar power plants in Texas, aiming to start commercial production in December 2023, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

The solar facilities will be located in the Milam county, Texas, the documents showed. The county is less than a two-hour drive to Samsung Electronics' chip factory in Austin where the South Korean firm is considering building a new $17 billion chip plant.

With a combined capacity of about 700 megawatts, the solar power factories will start construction in June 2022, according to the documents.

A Samsung C&T official told Reuters that it is currently "proceeding approval procedures with the state" but there are no current discussions with Samsung Electronics regarding the project.

The appeal of solar and wind power is growing quickly as countries around the world transition from fossil fuels to cleaner renewable sources of power to stop global warming.

President Joe Biden's administration wants all U.S. power to come from non-carbon-emitting sources like nuclear and renewables by 2035. South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday pledged to end all new financing for overseas coal projects and would soon set a more ambitious schedule for slashing carbon emissions.

Samsung C&T Corp in October said it decided to halt any new coal-related investments and projects.

Chipmakers like Samsung Electronics, Intel and TSMC have pledged to boost use of renewable energy to reduce their carbon footprint.

Chip manufacturing, which requires large amount of energy as well as gases and chemicals, accounts for most of the carbon output attributable to data centers and mobile phones, according to a research by Harvard University, Facebook Inc. and Arizona State University.

Samsung Electronics and other chipmakers earlier this year suffered from plant suspensions as a result of winter storm and power crisis in Texas.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION 0.74% 135500 End-of-day quote.-1.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.49% 82800 End-of-day quote.2.22%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : unit considers $673 million solar power plants in Texas -..
RE
04/24SAMSUNG C&T  : unit considers $673 mln solar power plants in Texas -documents
RE
04/23SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : - Preserving Our Planet Putting Old Phones to Good Use
AQ
04/23THIERRY BRETON : Seeking "driving seat" for EU, Breton to meet chipmaker execs
RE
04/23SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : Mobile Lyme Best Full-Service UK Source for Top Quality S..
AQ
04/23TAIWAN'S CHIP INDUSTRY SET FOR YEARS : minister
RE
04/23S.Korea stocks log first weekly loss in five
RE
04/23Head of taiwan's economic planner says china not our chip industry's only com..
RE
04/22Intel CEO Sees Prolonged Chip-Supply Constraints -- Update
DJ
04/22Intel CEO Sees Prolonged Chip-Supply Constraints
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 267 850 B 240 B 240 B
Net income 2021 35 900 B 32,2 B 32,2 B
Net cash 2021 99 452 B 89,2 B 89,2 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 556 179 B 498 B 499 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 106 611,11 KRW
Last Close Price 82 800,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.22%498 136
HTC CORPORATION35.93%1 218
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.38%913
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-9.96%672
JNTC CO., LTD.-3.04%570
UNIDEVICE AG-4.92%42
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ