Samsung Electronics : to Build First Virtual Production Studio With CJ ENM Leveraging Leading Display Technology

Samsung's collaboration with CJ ENM shows commitment to innovating in the growing virtual production market with its leading Micro LED technology, The Wall

Samsung Electronics today announced a new partnership with CJ ENM, Asia's leading entertainment and media group behind the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite', to build a virtual production studio to spearhead the production of future video content. Combining its cutting-edge Micro LED technology with CJ ENM's globally recognized content production of television series and films, Samsung is taking the next step in a new initiative to innovate in the rapidly expanding virtual production market.

Through this partnership, Samsung will supply its state-of-the-art display technology, The Wall, to CJ ENM's virtual studio, a part of its television and film production studio complex scheduled to open in Paju, Korea later this year. The custom virtual production volume studio will be the first in the world to leverage The Wall's boundless LED technology, unlocking new possibilities for video content production operations and virtual production solutions. The main display will be installed in an oval shape with a diameter of 20 meters and a height of seven meters or more, creating a seemingly endless backdrop to capture content.

'We are excited to collaborate with CJ ENM to build a virtual production studio featuring Samsung's most cutting-edge display technologies,' said Jong-hee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'With this partnership, Samsung is launching a new virtual production industry initiative with a commitment to deliver innovative products and solutions that offer the optimal environment for next-generation content production.'

This virtual production studio will use LED displays and connected cameras to create virtual settings in real-time. This solution will save time and reduce image compositing and on-location production costs while helping filmmakers to see the camera on the live-action set in any direction.

The Wall's modular technology allows creators to design environments to their specific requirements, enabling a variety of installation options such as ceiling installation and convex or concave design, depending on the internal studio design.

The 2021 model of The Wall (Model Name: IWA) with Micro LED technology enhances visual expression with ultra-deep blacks and wide viewing angles, giving filmmakers and content creators the ultimate canvas to fulfill their visions. The modular screens are ideal for studios thanks to their precise color expression, HDR10+ and cinema LED picture quality technology and optimized frame rates for production houses. A new molding process is also applied to the modular surfaces of The Wall to minimize any moiré patterns from forming, a nuisance typically associated with filming standard LED screens.

The Wall's massive screen measures over 1,000 inches, producing vibrant colors and details supporting up to 16K high-resolution1 content. Dedicated frame rates for studio production, a new addition to this year's model, allows producers to run content at frame rates such as 23.976, 29.97 and 59.94Hz, ensuring seamless videos sync with the most widely used camera framerates. Frame Rate Sync technology further reduces screen disruptions for true-to-life accuracy. With thoughtful dust and contamination-resistant LED protective films, plus a variety of easy-to-use solutions, such as remote management and color adjustment, The Wall is built for convenient management in any environment.

Both companies expect this collaboration to improve content production possibilities while satisfying a variety of customers by reimagining content production for today's fast-paced entertainment environment.

'The strategic partnership with Samsung will allow CJ ENM to push forward the creation of a new powerhouse of the next-generation content,' said Ho-sung Kang, CJ ENM CEO. 'While CJ ENM is investing $4.4 billion over the next five years in entertainment content, we are taking the lead in building a global No. 1 production studio to become a world leading entertainment company.'

About CJ ENM

CJ ENM is Asia's leading entertainment and lifestyle company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Since 1995, the company has engaged in a wide array of businesses across the industry spectrum including media content, music, film, performing arts, and animation, providing its top notch original content to various media platforms. CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed globally acclaimed contents including Cannes-winning film Parasite, Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, record-breaking Korean box office hits Roaring Currents, Extreme Job, Ode to My Father, along with sought-after television series such as Crash Landing On You, Mr. Sunshine, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Grandpas over Flowers, I Can See Your Voice and more. To offer the best K-Culture experiences worldwide, CJ ENM presents KCON/KCON:TACT, the world's largest K-culture convention & festival celebrating Hallyu and Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), Asia's biggest music awards. With regional offices in Asia, Europe and the U.S., CJ ENM currently employs over 3,600 people.

1 16K resolution is only available for horizontal layouts with a 15,360 x 2,160-pixel arrangement.