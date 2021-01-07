Samsung Introduces 5G Migration Strategy in New Whitepaper: “5G Standalone Architecture”

With a wide range of network solutions, Samsung lights the migration path to 5G SA

Samsung Electronics today released a whitepaper titled '5G Standalone (SA) Architecture', introducing some of the key 5G SA services and benefits as well as migration paths to 5G SA. The whitepaper also reveals insights into Samsung's comprehensive migration strategy that supports mobile operators with a smooth migration to 5G with a wide range of solutions.

Migration Paths for 5G and Samsung's Offerings

Mobile operators can take several 5G migration paths, which can be divided into two major categories: Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA), defined by 3GPP. With 5G NSA, operators can quickly tap into high speed 5G services by utilizing legacy 4G infrastructure. Since 2019, Samsung has been deploying and commercializing 5G NSA networks across the globe.

With 5G Standalone, mobile operators can leverage new, powerful features like Ultra Low Latency (URLLC), Industrial IoT (IIoT) and network slicing to unlock the full potential of 5G. For instance, advanced network services, including connected vehicles, smart factory and VR/AR, can be effectively delivered. Samsung offers the full scope of 5G solutions ranging from RAN to Core that is outfitted with cloud-native features and is ready to support operators to successfully commercialize 5G SA network.

Full-fledged 5G services will not only help mobile operators to capitalize on new revenue stream, but also allow users to enjoy the full benefits of immersive 5G services. To capture these new opportunities, operators need to successfully migrate to 5G SA architecture. By highlighting the migration roadmap from 4G to 5G and the advantages of 5G SA, the whitepaper illustrates Samsung's capability and its migration strategy to support operators' needs.

For further information on 5G SA and its use cases and benefits, read our whitepaper here.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. Samsung supports 5G commercial services in the world's leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.