Samsung Launches 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector: The Premiere

LSP9T and LSP7T will provide a true home cinema experience

Samsung Electronics announced its all new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, The Premiere, at its virtual press conference event 'Life Unstoppable' on September 2nd. The new 4K laser projector provides a big picture cinematic experience in the comfort of one's home. The Premiere is the new anchor product in the award-wining Lifestyle product portfolio that now transcends the display experience - without the display.

Samsung will begin to rollout The Premiere globally starting from the US, Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year.

The Premiere will be available up to 130- and 120-inch models - LSP9T and LSP7T respectively - that support a laser powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world's first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode for the first of its kind as a projector allowing users to enjoy watching movies as director intended. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung's Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring.

The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed just in front of the wall. It is designed for an easy-to-install set up and sports fabric finishes around its edges to harmonize different environments. The Premiere has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, providing one of the best cinema experiences of projectors on the market today and reduces the need for additional bigger sound equipment in tighter spaces.

'Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news,' said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.'

Samsung first launched its Lifestyle product portfolio with The Serif in 2016 and has since expanded it to the award-winning TV line-up of The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace. By enhancing elements that speak to the consumer passion points for art, interior designs and the mobile experience, Samsung's Lifestyle product line-up functions have evolved to become a central hub for a wide array of lifestyles.