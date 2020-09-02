Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsung Launches 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector: The Premiere

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 04:05am EDT

LSP9T and LSP7T will provide a true home cinema experience

Samsung Electronics announced its all new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, The Premiere, at its virtual press conference event 'Life Unstoppable' on September 2nd. The new 4K laser projector provides a big picture cinematic experience in the comfort of one's home. The Premiere is the new anchor product in the award-wining Lifestyle product portfolio that now transcends the display experience - without the display.

Samsung will begin to rollout The Premiere globally starting from the US, Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year.

The Premiere will be available up to 130- and 120-inch models - LSP9T and LSP7T respectively - that support a laser powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world's first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode for the first of its kind as a projector allowing users to enjoy watching movies as director intended. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung's Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring.

The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed just in front of the wall. It is designed for an easy-to-install set up and sports fabric finishes around its edges to harmonize different environments. The Premiere has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, providing one of the best cinema experiences of projectors on the market today and reduces the need for additional bigger sound equipment in tighter spaces.

'Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker and a source for news,' said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. 'The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.'

Samsung first launched its Lifestyle product portfolio with The Serif in 2016 and has since expanded it to the award-winning TV line-up of The Frame, The Sero and The Terrace. By enhancing elements that speak to the consumer passion points for art, interior designs and the mobile experience, Samsung's Lifestyle product line-up functions have evolved to become a central hub for a wide array of lifestyles.

Disclaimer

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 08:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04:05aSAMSUNG LAUNCHES 4K ULTRA SHORT THRO : The Premiere
PU
02:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Leader Indicted In a Second Financial Case
DJ
09/01Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances
RE
09/01Samsung eyes new opportunities as pandemic ignites demand for home appliances
RE
09/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : new foldable smartphone to hit market on Sept. 18
AQ
09/01Nvidia taps Samsung, Micron for new gaming chips
RE
09/01Foldable Phones Have Flopped, but Samsung Hopes Its New Model Will Flip the S..
DJ
09/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : touts $2,000 foldable phone as a 'VIP' experience
AQ
09/01SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : new foldable phone is its biggest
RE
09/01Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee indicted in South Korea on allegations linked to 20..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 232 457 B 196 B 196 B
Net income 2020 24 236 B 20,5 B 20,5 B
Net cash 2020 100 273 B 84,6 B 84,6 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 362 320 B 306 B 306 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 558x
EV / Sales 2021 1 387x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 70 900,00 KRW
Last Close Price 54 200,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-2.87%305 567
APPLE INC.75.77%2 294 818
XIAOMI CORPORATION137.48%79 567
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD48.01%22 538
FITBIT, INC.-3.96%1 702
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.75%1 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group