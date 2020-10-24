Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of S.Korea's biggest conglomerate, dies at 78

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lee Kun-hee, charismatic leader of
Samsung Group, South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, died on
Sunday, the company said, six years after he was hospitalised
for a heart attack.
Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull's
noodle trading business into a powerhouse, with dozens of
affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to
shipbuilding and construction.
He died with his family by his side, including his son,
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the
conglomerate said.
Lee is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean
family-controlled conglomerate to die, leaving thorny succession
issues for the third generation.
"Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung
into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from
a local business. His 1993 declaration of 'New Management' was
the motivating driver of the company’s vision to deliver the
best technology to help advance global society," Samsung said in
a statement.
During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a
second-tier TV maker to the world's biggest technology firm by
revenue - seeing off Japanese brands Sony, Sharp Corp
and Panasonic Corp in chips, TVs and displays; ending
Nokia Oyj's handset supremacy and beating Apple Inc
in smartphones.
"His legacy will be everlasting," Samsung said.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by William
Mallard)