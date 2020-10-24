Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of S.Korea's biggest conglomerate, dies at 78

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/24/2020 | 09:26pm EDT

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Lee Kun-hee, charismatic leader of Samsung Group, South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, died on Sunday, the company said, six years after he was hospitalised for a heart attack.

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father Lee Byung-chull's noodle trading business into a powerhouse, with dozens of affiliates stretching from electronics and insurance to shipbuilding and construction.

He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.

Lee is the latest second-generation leader of a South Korean family-controlled conglomerate to die, leaving thorny succession issues for the third generation.

"Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business. His 1993 declaration of 'New Management' was the motivating driver of the company’s vision to deliver the best technology to help advance global society," Samsung said in a statement.

During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a second-tier TV maker to the world's biggest technology firm by revenue - seeing off Japanese brands Sony, Sharp Corp and Panasonic Corp in chips, TVs and displays; ending Nokia Oyj's handset supremacy and beating Apple Inc in smartphones.

"His legacy will be everlasting," Samsung said.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Joyce Lee; Editing by William Mallard)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.61% 115.04 Delayed Quote.56.70%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.11% 894.3 End-of-day quote.-13.13%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.17% 60200 End-of-day quote.7.89%
SHARP CORPORATION 1.59% 1280 End-of-day quote.-24.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
12:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78
AQ
12:38aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 -- Update
DJ
10/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78
DJ
10/24SAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
10/24URGENT : Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee dies at 78
AQ
10/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Urgent Headline News
AQ
10/24Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee, head of S.Korea's biggest conglomerate, dies at..
RE
10/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78
AQ
10/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Electronics, has ..
AQ
10/24Samsung group chairman lee kun-hee died, says samsung
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 237 295 B 210 B 210 B
Net income 2020 27 042 B 24,0 B 24,0 B
Net cash 2020 99 623 B 88,4 B 88,4 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 403 241 B 357 B 358 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 699x
EV / Sales 2021 1 525x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 75 725,00 KRW
Last Close Price 60 200,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.89%356 784
APPLE INC.56.70%1 967 476
XIAOMI CORPORATION102.69%67 980
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.38%19 009
FITBIT, INC.5.78%1 875
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.25%1 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group