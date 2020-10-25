Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/23
60200 KRW   +0.17%
09:51aSAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
09:36aSamsung Heir Takes Reins of Tech Giant Stuck in His Father's Past
DJ
09:15aThe Case for a $700 Smartphone
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee dies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 08:55am EDT

Lee Kun-hee, the charismatic leader of Samsung Group, died on Sunday (October 25).

South Korea's biggest conglomerate said Lee died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee

The news comes six years after he was hospitalized for a heart attack.

Lee, who was 78, helped grow his father's noodle trading business into a powerhouse of affiliates.

During his lifetime, Samsung Electronics developed from a second-tier TV maker to the world's biggest technology firm by revenue.

But he was also convicted of bribery and tax evasion, and his empire was criticized for wielding huge economic clout

His death leaves the South Korean family-controlled conglomerate with thorny succession issues.

On Sunday, Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrived at the funeral hall for a memorial.

He's been embroiled in legal troubles linked to a merger of two Samsung affiliates that helped him assume greater control of Samsung Electronics.


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
09:51aSAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
09:36aSamsung Heir Takes Reins of Tech Giant Stuck in His Father's Past
DJ
09:15aThe Case for a $700 Smartphone
DJ
08:54aLee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
08:18aUPDATE3 : Samsung Group leader Lee dies at 78
AQ
06:28aUPDATE2 : Samsung Group leader Lee dies at 78
AQ
05:29aFACTBOX : Samsung's Lee leaves behind $21 billion wealth for inheritance
RE
12:48aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Lee Kun-Hee, force behind Samsung's rise, dies at 78
AQ
12:38aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78 -- Update
DJ
10/24SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Chairman Lee Kun-hee Dies at 78
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 237 295 B 210 B 210 B
Net income 2020 27 042 B 24,0 B 24,0 B
Net cash 2020 99 623 B 88,4 B 88,4 B
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,37%
Capitalization 403 241 B 357 B 358 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 699x
EV / Sales 2021 1 525x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 75 725,00 KRW
Last Close Price 60 200,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.7.89%356 784
APPLE INC.56.70%1 967 476
XIAOMI CORPORATION102.69%67 980
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.38%19 009
FITBIT, INC.5.78%1 875
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.25%1 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group