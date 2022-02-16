Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung invests $920 million in Vietnam plant expansion

02/16/2022 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

HANOI (Reuters) - South Korean electronic components manufacturer Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co Ltd will invest $920 million in a production facility in northern Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Wednesday.

The investment will boost the company's existing production in Thai Nguyen province of printed circuit boards and other phone components, and will raise the company's total investment $2.27 billion, the government said in a statement.

Vietnam, a manufacturing powerhouse, has become an increasingly crucial part of the global technology supply chain. It has drawn interest and investment from companies seeking to diversify their production and reduce their exposure to China, and because of its relative success in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Vietnam has recorded 2.57 million COVID-19 cases and around 39,000 deaths. More than 76% of its population of 98 million has received at least two vaccine doses, according to official data.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS CO., LTD. -3.27% 162500 End-of-day quote.-17.72%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.60% 73700 End-of-day quote.-5.87%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
06:31aSamsung invests $920 million in Vietnam plant expansion
RE
05:21aSamsung - Get Complete Diagnostic Support for your Smartphone on the Samsung Members Ap..
AQ
05:03aSamsung Electronics' Employees Mull Strike to Demand Higher Wages, Health Benefits
MT
04:41aSamsung Electronics to Reshuffle Board in March Shareholder Meeting
MT
03:56aSamsung Electronics unions threaten first-ever strike, impact unclear
RE
03:45aSouth Korea’s Kospi Adds 2% on Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions; Samsung Adds 1.5% ..
MT
01:53aS.Korean stocks gain most in 2-1/2 months as Ukraine crisis eases
RE
02/15Keysight Technologies, Samsung Research Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Research, ..
MT
02/15EU deal on single mobile charging port by year end is possible, lawmaker says
RE
02/15Samsung - Samsung Members from India Shine Bright at Galaxy Unpacked, Om Wows the Unive..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 278 689 B 233 B 233 B
Net income 2021 39 330 B 32,8 B 32,8 B
Net cash 2021 108 525 B 90,6 B 90,6 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 494 695 B 413 B 413 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Last Close Price 73 700,00 KRW
Average target price 101 250,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.87%413 082
APPLE INC.-2.69%2 819 836
XIAOMI CORPORATION-13.86%51 856
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-17.66%22 162
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.91%16 535
HTC CORPORATION-24.65%1 852