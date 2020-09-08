Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Samsung-led tech rally boosts S.Korea shares for second session

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 03:05am EDT

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won edges up against against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares gained for a second straight session, buoyed by Samsung Electronics and other tech stocks, and as the country reported a drop in COVID-19 cases. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 17.69 points, or 0.74%, at 2,401.91 on Tuesday, following a 0.67% gain in the previous session.

** Samsung Electronics surged 3.89% to extend gains to a second session after the chip giant won a $6.64 billion supply contract from U.S.-based Verizon.

** Peer SK Hynix rose 1.28% and the sub-index for electric and electronics also jumped 3.03%.

** The country reported 136 new cases, as of Monday, after the rate fell to a three-week low of 119. The daily tally has steadily dropped since reaching a peak last month after the government imposed unprecedented social distancing rules.

** "Today's KOSPI rally is entirely about Samsung Electronics ... A series of news of (Samsung's) supply contracts and production consignment from global companies stimulated its earnings expectation and led to foreign buying," said Daishin Securities analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 30.5 billion won ($25.71 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,186.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,188.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,186.5 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.5.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.22%.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.12 points to 111.78.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 0.950%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 1.552%.

($1 = 1,186.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.69% 2398.47 Real-time Quote.8.33%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 1.62% 56500 End-of-day quote.1.25%
SK HYNIX, INC. -0.38% 78400 End-of-day quote.-16.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
03:05aSamsung-led tech rally boosts S.Korea shares for second session
RE
09/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : wins $6.6 billion Verizon contract for 5G network
AQ
09/07Samsung Electronics wins $6.6 billion Verizon order for network equipment
RE
09/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - Tips from the Expert Auditya Venkatesh on Capturing the ..
AQ
09/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : - The Story behind the Galaxy Z Fold2's Multifaceted Desig..
AQ
09/07Nokia takes a hit as Samsung secures Verizon 5G deal
RE
09/07Nokia takes a hit as Samsung secures Verizon 5G deal
RE
09/07TCL TECHNOLOGY : Samsung to stop production at sole China TV factory by November
RE
09/07SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Verizon Sign $6.65 Billion 5G Contract
DJ
09/07S.Korea shares rise on Samsung-Verizon contract, fewer coronavirus cases
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 231 714 B 195 B 195 B
Net income 2020 24 109 B 20,3 B 20,3 B
Net cash 2020 100 635 B 84,6 B 84,6 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 377 203 B 318 B 317 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 627x
EV / Sales 2021 1 446x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 71 202,50 KRW
Last Close Price 56 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.25%317 548
APPLE INC.64.77%2 068 723
XIAOMI CORPORATION124.03%75 057
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD47.65%24 894
FITBIT, INC.-3.65%1 707
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.75%1 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group