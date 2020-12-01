Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones - sources

12/01/2020 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronic's Galaxy Note 20 smartphone is seen on a display during a driving-through event for purchasers in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may discontinue its premium Galaxy Note phone next year, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would reflect the sharp drop in demand for high-end smartphones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Galaxy Note, known for its large screen and a stylus for note-taking, is one of two Samsung premium phone series - the other being the more compact Galaxy S which draws in consumers with its state-of-the-art parts.

At present, the South Korean tech giant does not have plans to develop a new version of the Galaxy Note for 2021, three sources said, declining to be identified as the plans were not public.

Instead, the Galaxy S series' top model, the S21, will have a stylus and the next version of Samsung's foldable phone will be compatible with a stylus, which will be sold separately, one of the sources said.

A second source said company development efforts that normally would have been directed to the Note would now be channelled into its foldable phone range.

Samsung declined to comment.

Tom Kang, an analyst at research firm Counterpoint, said sales of Samsung's Note series are expected to fall by a fifth to 8 million this year while sales of the S series are likely to drop by 5 million to less than 30 million.

"Premium demand has decreased this year and many people are not looking for new products," he said.

The Galaxy Note 20 was launched in the United States this year with a $999 price tag, on par with the Galaxy S20 while the iPhone 12 starts at $799.

Samsung first launched the Note in 2011, breaking new ground in the market for larger screen models and helping it overtake Apple Inc to become the world's largest smartphone maker for the first time that year.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.11% 119.05 Delayed Quote.58.81%
HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC. -1.84% 40.5 End-of-day quote.49.79%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.10% 68000 End-of-day quote.21.86%
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
01:28aSamsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones - sources
RE
11/30Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
RE
11/30SK HYNIX : South Korea November exports rebound but miss forecasts
RE
11/30Cyber Monday poised to mark record for U.S. online retail sales
RE
11/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : IIT Madras Wins the Fifth Edition of Samsung E.D.G.E. Camp..
AQ
11/30S.Korea shares fall on profit taking but post biggest monthly gain in 19 yrs
RE
11/30Berlin fintech Solarisbank targets European expansion in 2021
RE
11/27S.Korea stocks gain for fourth straight week on vaccine hopes, exports outloo..
RE
11/26LG to spin off affiliates as break-up looms at South Korean conglomerate
RE
11/26LG to spin off affiliates as break-up looms at S.Korean conglomerate
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 238 378 B 215 B 215 B
Net income 2020 27 228 B 24,6 B 24,6 B
Net cash 2020 94 307 B 85,3 B 85,3 B
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
Yield 2020 2,20%
Capitalization 448 463 B 405 B 405 B
EV / Sales 2020 1 881x
EV / Sales 2021 1 695x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 77 875,00 KRW
Last Close Price 66 700,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Jae-Wan Park Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.21.86%404 779
APPLE INC.58.81%2 024 065
XIAOMI CORPORATION146.75%82 455
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD9.69%19 950
FITBIT, INC.9.28%1 956
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-16.72%1 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ