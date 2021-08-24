Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(A005930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung to invest $206 billion by 2023

08/24/2021 | 04:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Samsung announced on Tuesday it was investing $206 billion dollars over the next three years to bounce out of the global health crisis.

The money will go towards expanding the company's footprint in biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and robotics.

Samsung is South Korea's biggest conglomerate and is the world's largest memory chip maker.

The company wants to maintain that global dominance through mergers and acquisitions, whilst also pursuing other avenues of growth.

The plan is 30% larger than Samsung's previous three-year strategy floated in 2018.

In a statement, the company said:

"Our aggressive investment is a survival strategy, in a sense that once we lose our competitiveness, it is almost impossible to make a comeback."

It's not clear if this latest investment figure includes the 17 billion dollars it's reportedly pouring into a new U.S. chip factory.

The new investment plan comes just over a week since Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee was released on parole.

Lee was convicted of bribery and embezzlement, and had been serving time at a detention center in South Korea's capital Seoul.


© Reuters 2021
All news about SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
04:27aSamsung to invest $206 billion by 2023 for post-pandemic growth
RE
04:17aS.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance
RE
02:59aS.Korean stocks post best day in over 3 months on tech boost, Wall St rally
RE
02:36aSamsung to invest $206 bln by 2023 for post-pandemic growth
RE
02:00aSamsung group to invest 240 trln won in semiconductor, biotech, next-generati..
RE
08/23SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Samsung's Latest Foldables Offer Users Peace of Mind With ..
AQ
08/23SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : How Samsung Created Galaxy Z Fold3 5G's Game-Changing Prod..
AQ
08/23LG CHEM : S.Korea's LG Chem shares dive on GM electric car recall
RE
08/23Synopsys design software uses AI to make chips more power efficient
RE
08/23S.Korean stocks rise 1% after positive exports data, tech gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 273 540 B 235 B 235 B
Net income 2021 38 863 B 33,3 B 33,3 B
Net cash 2021 110 556 B 94,9 B 94,9 B
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 1,97%
Capitalization 493 953 B 422 B 424 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 73 300,00 KRW
Average target price 102 583,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Tae Moon Roh Co-President & Head-Research & Development
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.51%421 933
HTC CORPORATION15.45%1 040
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.67%784
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-14.09%641
JNTC CO., LTD.-30.09%392
UNIDEVICE AG-13.93%37